Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile: Skills, stats, and more

Developer Vic Game Studios is all set to release Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile's global server on September 9, 2024, after a maintenance break. An SSR character who belonged to the Defender class and Power Type, Black Divider Asta is from the Black Bulls squad. He is skilled with multiple abilities, including Demon-Slayer Sword, Black Hurricane, and Black Meteorite.

Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile was originally released on the game's Korean and Japanese servers on December 14, 2023. Since he's about to arrive on the global server, you might be wondering about his abilities and how they can improve your gameplay, and this article discusses them.

Note: The name of the character's abilities can differ upon his arrival on the global server.

All abilities of Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile

Expand Tweet

Trending

The following are the stats of Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile:

ATK: 13059

13059 M.ATK: 0

0 DEF: 6141

6141 HP: 77489

77489 ACC: 201

201 DMG RES: 210

210 CRIT Rate: 12.15%

12.15% CRIT DMG: 50%

50% CRIT RES: 24%

24% Speed: 100

100 Penetration: 96

96 Endurance: 82

Given below are all the abilities of Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile:

Skill 1: Demon-Slayer Sword

ATK: 110%

This ability allows Asta to strike down an enemy with his Demon-Slayer Sword, which deals immense damage. If an Anti-Magic Debuff is present on the self, the ability grants you +8 Increased Special Points Buff. If that's not the case, it inflicts Block HP Recovery Debuff on an enemy for two turns.

Upgrade the character to level 2 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 6%.

Upgrade the character to level 3 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 6%.

Upgrade the character to level 4 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 6%.

Upgrade the character to level 5 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 6%.

Skill 2: Black Hurricane

ATK: 78%

As the ability's name suggests, Asta can create a hurricane with his sword that deals damage to all foes. If an Anti Magic Debuff is present on the self, Asta attacks after dispelling a barrier from the chosen enemy with this ability. If that's not the case, it grants all allies an Increased DEF Buff (Level 3) for two turns.

Upgrade the character to level 2 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 8%.

Upgrade the character to level 3 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 8%.

Upgrade the character to level 4 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 8%.

Upgrade the character to level 5 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 8%.

Special skill: Black Meteorite

Expand Tweet

ATK: 200%

The Black Meteorite ability allows Black Divider Asta in Black Clover Mobile to inflict a blow imbued with the energy of Anti-Magic on enemies. If Anti-Magic is present on the self, the character attacks foes after dispelling all barriers from them. Otherwise, he inflicts Taunt Debuff on an enemy for two turns.

Upgrade the character to level 2 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 25%.

Upgrade the character to level 3 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 25%.

Upgrade the character to level 4 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 25%.

Upgrade the character to level 5 and increase the ability's Skill ATK by 25%.

More articles related to Black Clover Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!