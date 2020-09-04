Black Flag Army's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire celebrated its third anniversary in August and as part of the celebrations, the developers, Garena, planned several events that kept existing players hooked to the game and also attracted new players.

The battle royale game is also becoming increasingly popular on various streaming platforms, thereby facilitating the growth of game-based content creation online.

Black Flag Army is a renowned Free Fire YouTube channel. The man behind the popular channel is Aawara007. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID is 87479880, and his IGN is AAWARA007. He is also the leader of the guild, BFA_YT.

Black Flag Army’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

AAWARA007 has played a total of 12459 squad games and has 3158 Booyahs with an amazing win rate of 25.34%. He has also racked up 38379 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.13.

When it comes to the duo games, he has played 4196 matches and has triumphed in 806 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 19.20. He also has 15867 kills to his name with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.68.

He has also won 257 solo games with an equally fantastic K/D ratio of 4.22.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, the popular YouTuber has played 52 squad games and has 11 wins to his name. He has also registered 134 kills.

Meanwhile, he has emerged victorious in 6 duo matches, killing 230 enemies at a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.43. He has also played five solo games.

Black Flag Army’s YouTube channel

The first stream on the Black Flag Army channel was posted on September 2018. Since then, AAWARA007 has uploaded a total of 867 videos on his channel. He currently has over 1.17 million subscribers and more than 74.8 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Black Flag Army’s Social Media

AAWARA007 is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.