Black Myth: Wukong's next trailer releases tomorrow after one year of initial reveal

Exactly a year ago, Black Myth: Wukong’s trailer did rounds on the internet, taking the gaming populace by storm. The Chinese indie studio Game Science behind the third-person action-adventure/role-playing game announced that they will showcase the next trailer of Black Myth: Wukong at 10:00 am Chinese Standard Time (7:30 am Indian Standard Time).

The earlier trailer of Black Myth: Wukong showcased third-person action gameplay featuring the legendary mythic character of Sun Wukong, whom the player would be playing as. Across the length of the trailer, it shows various adventures touching on a plethora of mythological tales.

The next trailer of Black Myth: Wukong will release on August 20, 2021

Game Science Studio released many teasers throughout today on their official website showcasing their work-in-progress build of Black Myth: Wukong.

Also the Game Science studio plans to celebrate the anniversary of the trailer today.



It just uploaded a teaser video of a WIP build and will release more content through the rest of the day.



Could be hinting at UE5 upgrade? pic.twitter.com/KPzZk4vJaM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 19, 2021

One of the videos hints at a potential Unreal Engine 5 update of the game. Unreal Engine 5 was released in early access on May 26, 2020. UE5 offers unprecedented visual fidelity and technological improvements for games developed using the engine.

The initial gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Wukong featured Game Science Studio’s development using the previous version of the Unreal Engine, which is UE4. Although the game already appears jaw-droppingly beautiful, upgrading to UE5 may raise the bar even more.

Another video among the lot showcased a few bloopers - namely, some visual glitches and FPS issues the devs were having in the WIP build of the game.

Another teaser video



This time detailing some of the issues they had with developing the game. pic.twitter.com/0Y2I6ftobf — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 19, 2021

Black Myth: Wukong again surprised everyone with a trailer earlier this year. It is astounding how an indie studio comprising roughly 60 people can develop a game that seems to be of such a high production value.

Notably, the devs working at Game Science Studio are industry veterans who founded the studio after working in Tencent for an MMORPG named Asura. Based in Shenzhen and Hangzhou, Game Science Studio worked on two small-scale games before they delved into developing Black Myth: Wukong. The two games in their repertoire are 100 Heroes and Art of War: Red Tides, the former being a F2P mobile card game and the latter being a F2P multiplayer strategy game that launched on PC and Mobile.

Black Myth: Wukong will be released in 2023 on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

