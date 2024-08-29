Black Myth Wukong update 1.0.8: Stability fixes, Captain Wise-Voice nerf, and more

Black Myth Wukong's update 1.0.8 is now live on PlayStation 5 and Steam, addressing various issues encountered by players on day one. It is primarily aimed at fixing various stability-related issues as well as graphical bugs that were encountered by players. Furthermore, the 1.0.8 update also addresses various localization issues in the game.

Although Black Myth Wukong did ship with some technical issues, it's otherwise a really well-optimized game, which is surprising for an Unreal Engine 5 title. With the latest update, it seems developer GameScience has addressed a majority of the issues that have been reported by players since launch.

Here are the official patch notes for Black Myth Wukong's update 1.0.8.

Black Myth Wukong update 1.0.8 patch notes

Here's a look at all the things that have been changed and addressed with Black Myth Wukong's latest update, 1.0.8:

Black Myth Wukong's update 1.0.8 has nerfed the boss - Captain Wise-Voice (Image via GameScience)

Major changes:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King "Lingxuzi."

Fixed an issue where abnormal blocks appeared on the ground in the battle scene with Yaoguai King "Yin-Yang Fish" on PS5.

Animation fixes and nerfs:

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck in motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King "Captain Wise-Voice".

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai "Lantern Warden" in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

General fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing "Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance" and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief "Daoist Mi" would still appear on the Travel menu after the quest became unable to be completed.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in the Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

Following the latest Black Myth Wukong update, the FSR upscaling seems to output better image quality (Image via GameScience)

After installing the latest update, the game's version will be 1.0.8.14860 on PC and 1.0.8.14848 on PS5. You can check the game's version in the main menu. Furthermore, GameScience also confirmed that they had identified the issue that causes the game to crash on PC as well as PlayStation 5 if the system language is set or changed to Turkish.

Although the latest update doesn't remedy this issue, GameScince acknowledged it and confirmed that this particular issue will be addressed either via a hotfix or the next major title update.

