Black Ops Cold War: 5 best guns to use in the game

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the most-hyped FPS games of 2020. The game has enriched HD-quality graphics, making it stand out from its competitors. Set in the 1980s Cold War era, the game comes with two modes; multiplayer and zombie. The game will be published by Activision and will soon be available for Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and the Playstation 4 and 5 series. In this article, we share insights on the best guns to use in the Black Ops Cold War game.

Black Ops Cold War: Best Guns to use:

#1 Type-63:

Type-63 weapon in Black Ops Cold War (Image credits: Gamewith.net)

The weapon with a real-deal tag in the Black Ops cold war is a Type-63 Semi-automatic rifle. It is capable of taking down packs of enemy players within a few minutes across the map. The gun deals with hefty single-shot damage and can kill any enemy player with two consecutive headshots.

#2 XM4:

XM4 weapon in Black Ops Cold War (Image credits: Gamewith.net)

The most-suitable weapon for close, mid, and long-range battles is the XM4 rifle. It has a very consistent recoil pattern, and players will get used to it very quickly. The XM4 assault rifle also offers substantial damage, which comes into play during mid and long-range gunfights.

#3 AK-74U:

AK-74U weapon in Black Ops Cold War (Image credits: Gamewith.net)

One of the best weapons for winning any close-range situation is the AK-74U. The gun is an SMG in the game and comes with an extraordinary fire-rate. AK-74U provides the best damage for an SMG in the game. Thanks to its less recoil, which makes it suitable for mid-range.

#4 Stoner 63:

Stoner 63 weapon in Black Ops Cold War (Image credits: Gamewith.net)

The best LMG (Light Machine Gun) in the Cold War is the Stoner 63. It has an impressive fire rate for an LMG weapon, and its bigger ammunition capacity makes it a perfect weapon for all the fight ranges.

#5 LW3-Tundra:

LW3-Tundra sniper weapon in Black Ops Cold War (Image credits: Gamewith.net)

The most solid sniper rifle in the Black Ops Cold War game is the LW3-Tundra. It can kill enemy players with just one shot and finish any battle in a few seconds. The gun has a very firm aim, and with good sensitivity settings, it becomes an overpowered weapon.

