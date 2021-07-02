Black Ops Cold War gets second new operator 'Salah' this week

As Black Ops Cold War Season 4 continues, players have been receiving a bunch of new content over the last couple of weeks.

One the biggest newer additions is the availability of a brand-new operator in-game, Salah. Salah is the second of three new operators being added as part of Black Ops Cold War Season 4 and is only available via the in-game store.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New operator 'Salah' available from this week

"A member of Egypt’s elite Unit 777, Salah is a counterterrorism and hostage rescue expert. Idealistic and enthusiastic, he’s a boon to any combat group and an essential NATO Operator." -Treyarch

As stated by Treyarch's blog where Jabari Salah's backstory is revealed, he is the first Egyptian Operator in the game. Salah is a counterterrorism and hostage rescue agent who began his journey by enlisting in El Geish el Masry, aka the Egyptian Ground Forces, in 1975.

After receiving commando training, he joined the counterterrorism and special operations Unit 777, whose objective was to expunge Soviet threats in the year 1979.

Salah is not available for free in Black Ops Cold War and is only available via the “Tracer Pack: Salah” bundle. The bundle contains many more in-game items apart from the standard Salah Operator skin:

“Viperstrike” Assault Rifle Legendary Blueprint

“Sudden Bite” Tactical Rifle Legendary Blueprint

Salah’s default Operator Skin — “Liaison”

“Komodo Dragon” Finishing Move

“Lion’s Mane” Animated Emblem

“Fighting Spirit” Animated Calling Card

“Double Guns” Gesture

“Martyr’s Gift” Weapon Charm

“Red Zone” Reticle

Coming in at 2,400 COD points, Black Ops Cold War players will have to shell out $19.99 to get their hands on the new operator skin and the other cosmetics.

