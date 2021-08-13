Create
Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is finally live after a 24-hour delay, here are the patch notes

Black Ops Cold War
Black Ops Cold War's highly anticipated Season 5 is finally live after a short delay (Image via Activision)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Modified Aug 13, 2021, 09:15 AM ET

1 hr ago

News

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's Season 5's August 12th release date passed without the season being released. After a brief delay from Activision to iron out a few issues, Season 5 is now live for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Aside from adding new content, Black Ops Cold War has received a new game mode titled Double Agent that puts a Call of Duty spin to the Among Us formula. Here are the patch notes covering everything new as part of this update.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes

Global:

  • 100 New Battle Pass Tiers
  • New Battle Pass Operator: Kitsune
  • Limited-time “Kyubi” Kitsune Operator Skin with Battle Pass Bundle purchase until August 31
  • Two free Battle Pass weapons: EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG
  • Four total weapons in the first half of the season, including the Cane and Marshal shotgun pistol
  • Four new Prestige Levels (20-23)
  • New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content
  • New Weapon Unlock Challenges
  • Operator Missions now featured in Challenge Tracker
  • Free World at War Mixtape War Tracks in the Battle Pass
  • New weapon tuning for assault rifles, SMGs, and pistols
  • New Season Five lobby theming
  • + More in-season, including new Stryker and Hudson Operators, and “The Numbers” mid-season event

Multiplayer:

  • New maps at launch: Echelon (6v6), Slums (6v6), Showroom (2v2, 3v3)
  • Additional maps in-season: Drive-In (6v6), Zoo (6v6)
  • New mode: Double Agent
  • New Scorestreak: Flamethrower
  • New launch week Featured Playlists: Echelon 24/7, Showroom Gunfight
  • New Multiplayer Operator Missions
  • 20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges
  • League Play UI update
  • + More in-season, including Demolition and new 24/7 playlists

Zombies:

  • Round-Based Maps & Outbreak
  • New Perk: Death Perception (+5 Skill Tiers)
  • New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm (+5 Skill Tiers)
  • New Support Weapon: Flamethrower
  • Outbreak
  • New Region: Collateral
  • New Objective: Transport
  • New Vehicle: Tank
  • New Crafting Item: Grapple Gun
  • New playlists: Endless, 3 Region
  • New narrative Intel
  • Dead Ops Arcade 3
  • New bonus map: Ikari EggXit
  • Onslaught (Timed PlayStation Exclusive)
  • New map: Echelon
  • New narrative Intel
  • New Zombies Operator Missions
  • 20 New Zombies Season Challenges
  • + More in-season, including a new Onslaught mode and Weapon Blueprint challenge

Players receive Cold War's Season 5 update across all platforms as of August 13th at 12:00 a.m. ET

Edited by Srijan Sen
