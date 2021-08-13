Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is finally live after a 24-hour delay, here are the patch notes

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's Season 5's August 12th release date passed without the season being released. After a brief delay from Activision to iron out a few issues, Season 5 is now live for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Aside from adding new content, Black Ops Cold War has received a new game mode titled Double Agent that puts a Call of Duty spin to the Among Us formula. Here are the patch notes covering everything new as part of this update.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes
Global:
- 100 New Battle Pass Tiers
- New Battle Pass Operator: Kitsune
- Limited-time “Kyubi” Kitsune Operator Skin with Battle Pass Bundle purchase until August 31
- Two free Battle Pass weapons: EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG
- Four total weapons in the first half of the season, including the Cane and Marshal shotgun pistol
- Four new Prestige Levels (20-23)
- New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges
- Operator Missions now featured in Challenge Tracker
- Free World at War Mixtape War Tracks in the Battle Pass
- New weapon tuning for assault rifles, SMGs, and pistols
- New Season Five lobby theming
- + More in-season, including new Stryker and Hudson Operators, and “The Numbers” mid-season event
Multiplayer:
- New maps at launch: Echelon (6v6), Slums (6v6), Showroom (2v2, 3v3)
- Additional maps in-season: Drive-In (6v6), Zoo (6v6)
- New mode: Double Agent
- New Scorestreak: Flamethrower
- New launch week Featured Playlists: Echelon 24/7, Showroom Gunfight
- New Multiplayer Operator Missions
- 20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges
- League Play UI update
- + More in-season, including Demolition and new 24/7 playlists
Zombies:
- Round-Based Maps & Outbreak
- New Perk: Death Perception (+5 Skill Tiers)
- New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm (+5 Skill Tiers)
- New Support Weapon: Flamethrower
- Outbreak
- New Region: Collateral
- New Objective: Transport
- New Vehicle: Tank
- New Crafting Item: Grapple Gun
- New playlists: Endless, 3 Region
- New narrative Intel
- Dead Ops Arcade 3
- New bonus map: Ikari EggXit
- Onslaught (Timed PlayStation Exclusive)
- New map: Echelon
- New narrative Intel
- New Zombies Operator Missions
- 20 New Zombies Season Challenges
- + More in-season, including a new Onslaught mode and Weapon Blueprint challenge
Players receive Cold War's Season 5 update across all platforms as of August 13th at 12:00 a.m. ET