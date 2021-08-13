Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is finally live after a 24-hour delay, here are the patch notes

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's Season 5's August 12th release date passed without the season being released. After a brief delay from Activision to iron out a few issues, Season 5 is now live for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Aside from adding new content, Black Ops Cold War has received a new game mode titled Double Agent that puts a Call of Duty spin to the Among Us formula. Here are the patch notes covering everything new as part of this update.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes

Global:

100 New Battle Pass Tiers

New Battle Pass Operator: Kitsune

Limited-time “Kyubi” Kitsune Operator Skin with Battle Pass Bundle purchase until August 31

Two free Battle Pass weapons: EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG

Four total weapons in the first half of the season, including the Cane and Marshal shotgun pistol

Four new Prestige Levels (20-23)

New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content

New Weapon Unlock Challenges

Operator Missions now featured in Challenge Tracker

Free World at War Mixtape War Tracks in the Battle Pass

New weapon tuning for assault rifles, SMGs, and pistols

New Season Five lobby theming

+ More in-season, including new Stryker and Hudson Operators, and “The Numbers” mid-season event

Multiplayer:

New maps at launch: Echelon (6v6), Slums (6v6), Showroom (2v2, 3v3)

Additional maps in-season: Drive-In (6v6), Zoo (6v6)

New mode: Double Agent

New Scorestreak: Flamethrower

New launch week Featured Playlists: Echelon 24/7, Showroom Gunfight

New Multiplayer Operator Missions

20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges

League Play UI update

+ More in-season, including Demolition and new 24/7 playlists

Zombies:

Round-Based Maps & Outbreak

New Perk: Death Perception (+5 Skill Tiers)

New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm (+5 Skill Tiers)

New Support Weapon: Flamethrower

Outbreak

New Region: Collateral

New Objective: Transport

New Vehicle: Tank

New Crafting Item: Grapple Gun

New playlists: Endless, 3 Region

New narrative Intel

Dead Ops Arcade 3

New bonus map: Ikari EggXit

Onslaught (Timed PlayStation Exclusive)

New map: Echelon

New narrative Intel

New Zombies Operator Missions

20 New Zombies Season Challenges

+ More in-season, including a new Onslaught mode and Weapon Blueprint challenge

Players receive Cold War's Season 5 update across all platforms as of August 13th at 12:00 a.m. ET

