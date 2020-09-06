BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

When the battle royale genre evolved into a mainstream phenomenon after being revolutionised on the mobile platform, game streaming also rose to prominence as a genuine money-making industry.

These days, a new generation of content creators are earning a steady income out of games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

BlackPink Gaming, aka Miss Diya, is a popular streamer and Free Fire content from India. In this article, we will take a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 558477413, and she is currently not in any guild.

BlackPink Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Lifetime Stats

BlackPink Gaming has played a total of 8401 squad games and has triumphed in 1730 matches. She has a win rate of 20.59% and has also racked 18600 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

When it comes to the duo mode, Miss Diya has played 8462 games and has 1392 Booyahs, with a staggering 18943 kills. She also has 494 solo victories out of the 5264 games that she has played.

Ranked Stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, BlackPink Gaming has played 126 squad games and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, with a win ratio of 14.28%. She has also killed 285 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.64.

The famous YouTuber has over 353 duo games and 82 wins to her name. She also has 1134 kills in the mode. In the solo mode, she has played 12 games and has won 2 of them, killing 35 enemies in the process.

BlackPink Gaming is placed in the Diamond IV tier.

BlackPink Gaming’s Setup

Processor - i9-9900KF

- i9-9900KF RAM - G.SKILL (16 GB RAM)

- G.SKILL (16 GB RAM) GPU - GIGABYTE GEFORCE GTX 1660 Super

- GIGABYTE GEFORCE GTX 1660 Super Motherboard - MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

- MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Cooler - Asus ROG RYUO 240 With OLED Display

- Asus ROG RYUO 240 With OLED Display Keyboard - Logitech G512 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

- Logitech G512 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Monitor- Acer Gaming Monitor 75hzz 1ms response time

BlackPink Gaming’s YouTube channel

Miss Diya started her YouTube journey back in August 2019. She has since uploaded 224 videos on her channel and has garnered 516k subscribers. She also has over 21 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her channel.

BlackPink Gaming’s Social Media

BlackPink Gaming is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.