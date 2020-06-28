Blaze skin in Fortnite: All you need to know

Fortnite developers have always paid a lot of attention to detail when it comes to skins.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the all-new Blaze skin.

Credit:youtube.com

Fortnite is the most dynamic battle royale game when it comes to releasing new items and weapons. The developers regularly add new features and weapons to make the game more interesting and relevant with respect to current pop and film references. The character skins are the prime example of this phenomenon.

The variety and the attention to detail given to some of these skins is truly incredible, and the all-new Blaze character skin is no different. The skin was first released in Fortnite in 2017 as the “Renegade raider” skin, but as the game and character skins were new to the scene, most users did not purchase it, which led to it becoming one of the rarest character skins of the game.

Credit: heavy.com

The trailer for Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite featured the molten version of the Renegade Raider, which was enough to send gamers around the world into a tizzy.

A few days ago, some data miners leaked photos of a molten variant version of the Renegade Raider that was soon to be released in Fortnite. Today, the all new Blaze skin was finally released, much to the joy of the Fortnite community. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the skin.

Credit: progamguides.com

As of now, the molten version of the skin is available as a separate item costing 1500 V-bucks, and has been released as part of the Lava series. It has been bundled with the Firestarter back bling, as of now.

This is in contrast to the speculations that suggested it would be released as part of a bundle or an OG variant. As of now however, players who already own the original Renegade Raider skin will have to buy the new version to use it.

The fact that the skin is not available for free to Fortnite users who own the original version is a change of stance from Epic Games, but is actually quite sensible.

It is an overall better strategy to increase sales, and the fact is that the Blaze skin is not just a re-coloration of the original skin. Many features have been added, as you can see from the pictures.

Credit: youtube.com

The new molten version is quite different from the original, and has a fiery red costume with glowing stripes. The skin is far from a simple recolor of the original, with various details such as the helmet and random fire strips on the costume. The gameplay has already been released, and needless to say the skin looks set to become one of the most popular ones available in Fortnite.