Bleach Rebirth of Souls trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

The recently released anime-inspired video game title Bleach Rebirth of Souls features a total of 36 trophies. These achievements are further divided into various categories like Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Do note, however, that you will need to play more than just the main campaign of the game if you intend to obtain all the trophies.

That said, let's take a look at the entire trophy list in Bleach Rebirth of Souls. We have also included short descriptions about how to unlock each of them.

All trophies from Bleach Rebirth of Souls

There are 36 trophies in Bleach Rebirth of Souls (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. )

Platinum trophy

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls - Obtain all trophies.

Gold trophies

BRAVE: Change the World - Cleared every secret story.

Cleared every secret story. Soul King - Completed all secret missions and moments in the Story.

Completed all secret missions and moments in the Story. Is this all you got? - Defeated a level three boss in MISSIONS.

Defeated a level three boss in MISSIONS. Soul Reaper Academy President - Reached the maximum Player Level.

Reached the maximum Player Level. Shiju Saimon - Gathered over 80 types of Soul Crystals.

Silver trophies

Soul Reaper Academy Graduate - Reached Player Level 50.

Reached Player Level 50. Unfinished July Rain - Cleared Chapter 1 - The Substitute Arc.

Cleared Chapter 1 - The Substitute Arc. And The Rain Left Off - Cleared Chapter 2 - The Soul Society Arc.

Cleared Chapter 2 - The Soul Society Arc. Goodbye, Halcyon Days - Cleared Chapter 3 - The Visored Arc.

Cleared Chapter 3 - The Visored Arc. Leaving the Heart Behind - Cleared Chapter 4 - The Hueco Mundo Arc.

Cleared Chapter 4 - The Hueco Mundo Arc. The Silent Victory - Cleared Chapter 5 - The Battle for Karakura Arc.

Cleared Chapter 5 - The Battle for Karakura Arc. Wings of the Phoenix - Gathered over 10 types of Offense Soul Crystals.

Gathered over 10 types of Offense Soul Crystals. Shell of the Tortoise - Gathered over 10 types of Defense Soul Crystals.

Gathered over 10 types of Defense Soul Crystals. Tail of the Dragon - Gathered over 10 types of Spiritual Pressure Soul.

Gathered over 10 types of Spiritual Pressure Soul. Fangs of the Tiger - Gathered over 10 types of Special Soul Crystals.

Bronze trophies

Crazy Crack - Achieved a 20 hit combo.

Achieved a 20 hit combo. Soul Reaper Academy Novice - Reached Player Level 10.

Reached Player Level 10. Soul Crystal Collector - Gathered over 30 types of Soul Crystals.

Gathered over 30 types of Soul Crystals. Soul Tailsman Collector - Gathered over 8 types of Spirited Tailsman.

Gathered over 8 types of Spirited Tailsman. Konpaku Certificate - Played MISSIONS for the first time.

Played MISSIONS for the first time. Kikon Move - Cleared the battle guide for the first time.

Cleared the battle guide for the first time. Soul Crystal Power - Equipped a Soul Crystal for the first time.

Equipped a Soul Crystal for the first time. Self-Polishing - Enhanced a Soul Crystal for the first time.

Enhanced a Soul Crystal for the first time. Spirit Tailsman Power - Equipped a Spirit Tailsman for the first time.

Equipped a Spirit Tailsman for the first time. Perfection means despair - Enhanced a Soul Crystal to the highest level.

Enhanced a Soul Crystal to the highest level. Bargains - Obtain Great Spirit Tailsman.

Obtain Great Spirit Tailsman. Bonus - Earned over 5000 Soul Points.

Earned over 5000 Soul Points. I can't lose to you! - Defeated a level two boss in MISSIONS.

Defeated a level two boss in MISSIONS. ...to kill you - Defeated a level one boss in MISSIONS.

Defeated a level one boss in MISSIONS. How can I help you today? - Spent more than 300000 points in the Urahara Shop.

Spent more than 300000 points in the Urahara Shop. The Story That's Told - Cleared a character's secret story to the end.

Cleared a character's secret story to the end. Occupation: High School Student/Soul Reaper - Cleared "Occupation: High School Student/Soul Reaper" in the first story chapter.

Cleared "Occupation: High School Student/Soul Reaper" in the first story chapter. I'd fight the law- Cleared the "Final Due" Real Moment in the second story chapter.

Cleared the "Final Due" Real Moment in the second story chapter. ...is heart - Cleared the "Where the Heart Lies" Real Moment in the fourth story chapter.

Cleared the "Where the Heart Lies" Real Moment in the fourth story chapter. Then let me ask you this... - Cleared "On One's Sword" in the fifth story chapter.

