  Blue Prince: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Blue Prince: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 04, 2025 21:23 GMT
Blue Prince will release in a few days on Steam, PS Store, and Xbox Games Store (Image via Raw Fury)
Blue Prince will release in a few days on Steam, PS Store, and Xbox Games Store (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince is an upcoming exploration based adventure title that will comprise of some interesting puzzles. Set to be released globally on April 10, 2025, this single-player title from Dogubomb will feature a lot of elements including political intrigue and blackmail. But on what platforms will the game be available? Let's take a look.

Fortunately, Blue Prince will be available to play on PC and all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. That means it will not be available for older consoles like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. However, since the game does not require a beefy card, it can be played on handhelds like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Legion GO as well.

Let's take a look at the system requirements to run Blue Prince on PC.

System requirements to run Blue Prince on PC

The game will require a minimum of 16GB of memory (Image via Raw Fury)
The game will require a minimum of 16GB of memory (Image via Raw Fury)

The game can easily run on older CPUs like Intel's i5 4690K and AMD's Ryzen 5 1500x. However, in lower settings, it can be played on even an i5 2300 or a Ryzen 3 1200. The GPU requirements for this game are not too high either. Surprisingly, though, the Steam page states that you will require a minimum of 16 GB RAM to play this game. While 16 GB RAM is standard for modern triple-A video games, it is a little too much for a game like this.

The exact system requirements are mentioned below:

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
  • Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVidia GeForce 1080 GTX /AMD RX 5700
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 6 GB available space
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
हिन्दी