Blue Prince: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Blue Prince is an upcoming exploration based adventure title that will comprise of some interesting puzzles. Set to be released globally on April 10, 2025, this single-player title from Dogubomb will feature a lot of elements including political intrigue and blackmail. But on what platforms will the game be available? Let's take a look.
Fortunately, Blue Prince will be available to play on PC and all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. That means it will not be available for older consoles like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. However, since the game does not require a beefy card, it can be played on handhelds like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Legion GO as well.
Let's take a look at the system requirements to run Blue Prince on PC.
System requirements to run Blue Prince on PC
The game can easily run on older CPUs like Intel's i5 4690K and AMD's Ryzen 5 1500x. However, in lower settings, it can be played on even an i5 2300 or a Ryzen 3 1200. The GPU requirements for this game are not too high either. Surprisingly, though, the Steam page states that you will require a minimum of 16 GB RAM to play this game. While 16 GB RAM is standard for modern triple-A video games, it is a little too much for a game like this.
The exact system requirements are mentioned below:
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 6 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia GeForce 1080 GTX /AMD RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 6 GB available space
