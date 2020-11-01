BNL: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire has garnered massive popularity across the globe, which has led to the rise in content creation related to it in various languages. BNL is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Tunisia. He boasts of a massive subscriber count and is known for his exemplary in-game skills.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game stats and other details.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

BNL’s Real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

BNL’s real name is Oussema Elloumi, and his Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has played a total of 17586 squad games and triumphed in 2912 of them, which equates to a win rate of 16.55%. With 63301 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.31.

In the duo mode, he has secured 84 wins in 764 games, which comes down to a win percent of 10.99%. He has also notched up 1431 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has played 1232 solo games and attained 78 Booyahs with a win rate of 6.33%. He has 2385 frags in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BNL has played 461 squad games and got the better of his foes in 33 of them, which translates to a win rate of 7.15%. He has racked up 1472 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

He hasn't played a game in solo and duo modes.

His YouTube channel

BNL started creating content on YouTube in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 230 videos on his channel. Currently, he boasts of a subscriber count of over 4.38 million.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; you can click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on Nimo TV. You can check out his profile by clicking here.

Also read: Desi Gamers: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more.