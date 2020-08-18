BNL’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

The rising popularity of Free Fire and the enormous viewership that it enjoys on streaming platforms like Youtube has lead to several players taking up professional gaming as a career option.

Some players have started posting their gameplay videos on Facebook, Youtube & Twitch. This has helped them garner a massive following on these platforms.

BNL is one of those Free Fire gamers who have made a name for themselves due to their fantastic gaming skills. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BNL’s Free Fire ID

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835, and his IGN is OP BNLシ. He is also a part of the guild, □OVER✓POWER□.

BNL’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime Stats

BNL has played over 15380 squad matches and won in 2657 of them, which roughly translates to a win rate of 17.27%. With an excellent K/D ratio of 4.29, he has notched 54633 kills in the squad mode itself.

BNL has played 763 duo matches and grabbed the coveted Booyah in 84 of them. He also has over 1400 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, he has played 1165 squad matches with a win rate of 17.59%. BNL has 4968 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.18. He has played only two solo matches.

All the statistics mentioned above have been recorded at the time of writing this article. They might change as the player plays further.

His YouTube channel

BNL started making Free Fire content on YouTube over a year ago. The first video on his channel dates back to June 2019. Currently, he has over 3.56 million subscribers and over 215 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is only active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his account.