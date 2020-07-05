Bolt action vs DMR: Which is a better rifle in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game that has a wide variety of weapons.

Both DMRs and Bolt-Action Rifles come handy in long-range combats but have a different fire rate.

Bolt-action Rifles vs DMRs in PUBG Mobile (Picture courtesy: Wallpapercave)

PUBG Mobile offers a wide array of weapons to the players. These weapons are divided into categories like SMG, LMG, DMR, Bolt Action Rifles, and so forth. Each of these categories is unique and has a different purpose. For example, SMGs can be quite deadly in short-range combats, whereas players can use bolt action rifles for long-range combats.

In this article, we examine which type of rifle is better in the game.

Bolt-action rifles vs DMR in PUBG Mobile

DMR

Designated Marksmen Rifles are somewhere in between the ARs and Bolt Action Rifles. DMRs have a higher fire rate than sniper rifles but lower fire rate than ARs. These guns can inflict a lethal blow to the enemies if fired with accuracy.

Here is a list of all the available DMRs with their ammo types in the game.

MK14 – 7.62mm

SLR – 7.62mm

SKS – 7.62mm

QBU – 5.56mm

Mini14 – 5.56mm

VSS – 9mm

Bolt-Action rifles

Bolt-Action rifles or Sniper rifles are best suited for long-range combats. They can severely injure the enemy with a single shot. However, accuracy is really important as these guns have a longer reload time compared to other guns.

Here is a list of all the Sniper rifles with their ammo types:

AWM – .300 magnum

M24 – 7.62mm

Kar98K – 7.62mm

Win94 – .45 ACP

Both types of weapons have their distinct uses. It all depends on the playing style of the players and how they use guns in PUBG Mobile.

Some players might prefer DMRs in PUBG Mobile, whereas others might prefer the bolt against rifles.

Many players pick DMRs because they require only 4-5 shots to knock or eliminate the enemy. The semi-automatic mode of DMRs is very useful as it can be used to hit a moving target.

On the other hand, some players prefer Sniper Rifles like Kar98K, M24 or AWM, as they require only a single shot to knock down an enemy.