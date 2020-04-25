Boost your FPS in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 with these tweaks!

Fortnite FPS Boost Guide.

Having a higher FPS in Fortnite always helps.

With a high FPS, your game feels smoother, you can react to things in real-time, and see objects on your screen clearer. But perhaps the most important of them all is that a high FPS allows you to play Fortnite to your full potential, without any lag or other issues.

In Season 2 Chapter 2, the addition of the new 'Physics engine' in-game has seen many players reporting their game feeling choppy at times. Players on low-end laptops and PCs are the worst sufferers in this regard.

Fortunately, this guide will help you get rid of these issues and ensure you have a steady frame rate while playing Fortnite.

Before we get into the tweaks on how to boost your FPS in Fortnite, we cannot promise this guide will boost your FPS significantly unless you have a powerful system that hasn't been optimised to its full potential yet.

However, you can still boost your FPS significantly through the in-game settings and a few other tweaks listed in this guide.

In-Game Settings tweak

In-game menu for Graphic quality control

The 'Graphics quality' is easily the most important section in the game that has a direct impact on how much FPS you receive in-game. With a few adjustments as mentioned below, you can easily add anywhere between 5 to 10 extra frames.

3D Resolution

This determines the objects you see in-game. The terrain, objects around the map, etc, seem clearer when 3D resolution is at 100%. However, fixing your resolution to 100% may cause your frames to drop. Experiment with what works best for you. We suggest keeping it at 70% to make sure you can see objects as they are meant to be, without losing much FPS.

View Distance

Setting your view distance on 'Epic' allows you to see objects and enemies that are further away. However, using 'Near' could put you at a disadvantage as you may not be able to see enemies who are far away. This setting has a minimal impact on your frames, and our advice would be to always have it on 'Epic'.

Shadows (OFF)

Always keep your shadows off since they put an enormous amount of pressure on your GPU.

Anti-Aliasing (Near)

Most people suggest keeping this off. Contrary to the popular belief, keeping 'Anti-Aliasing' on low will help your game feel much smoother.

Textures (Low)

Ensure your textures are always on low as they help add on extra frames.

Effects (Low)

Higher effects add a sense of detail to objects and character models in-game. Since our aim is to improve performance, it is advisable to keep it on 'Low'.

Post Processing (Low)

Keeping this setting on low will have a minor impact of quality at the cost of acquiring more frames.

Now that we have set things right in-game, move onto the steps mentioned below:

Update to the latest version of Windows 10

(or upgrade if you are still on a version lower than 10)

Windows 10

Now is probably the best time to upgrade to Windows 10 while it's free.

No, this isn't a typo. Windows 10 is free for users who have been on previous window versions. You can read the full article on how to download and install Windows 10 here.

Windows 10 offers a better framerate as opposed to its predecessors even though the difference may be marginal. However, If you have been on a Windows version older than 7, you may see significant improvement in your FPS and system speed in general post the update.

Ensure your graphic card drivers are up to date

Device Manager

Running on old graphic drivers will hinder your system's true potential. Most people simply forget to keep their drivers updated in general while many others do not know how to update them.

In order to update your drivers, you need to figure out which graphics card your system runs on. The easiest way to check your graphic cards is to open up 'Device Manager via Control panel or by looking it up on the Windows search bar. Once there, find 'Display Drivers' and click on the little arrow right next to it. This should reveal your graphic card information.

Once you have figured out which card is installed on your system, you can hop onto your manufacturer's website to download the latest drivers available.

NVIDIA Control Panel settings

NVIDIA Control Panel

NVIDIA graphic cards are popular among gamers. In case you have one, you can access the NVIDIA control panel by right-clicking on the desktop and choosing the 'NVIDIA Control Panel' option.

Locate the '3D Settings' option, as you click on it an option titled 'Adjust image settings with preview' will appear, as shown in the image below. Slide the bar all the way to left towards 'Performance'.

Move onto 'Manage 3D Setting' and ensure your settings are identical to the ones below:

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Antialiasing – FXAA: Off

Antialiasing – Gamma Correction: Off

Antialiasing – Mode: Off

Antialiasing – Setting: None

Antialiasing – Transparency: Off

CUDA – GPUs: All

DSR – Factors: Off

DSR – Smoothness: Off

Maximum Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA): Off

OpenGL Rendering GPU: Set as your graphics card

Power Management Mode: Prefer maximum performance

Preferred refresh rate: Highest available

Shader Cache: On

Texture Filtering – Anisotropic Sample Optimisation: On

Threaded Optimisation: Auto

Triple Buffering: Off

Vertical Sync: Off

Virtual Reality Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

NVIDIA Control Panel

After applying all the tweaks mentioned in our 'Fortnite FPS Boost' guide, make sure you restart your system for all changes to take effect.

Moving forward, we will continue to share new methods and tweaks to improve FPS in Fortnite. Stay tuned for more!