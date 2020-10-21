Borat is a fictitious character that English actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen played in the movie 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'. The film is based on his character, which portrays a journalist from Kazakhstan, who travels to the United States to make a documentary about America.

The film featured a host of real interviews and interactions with Americans, who thought Borat was actually a strange foreigner. Since the movie’s release in 2006, it has become one of the most popular comedies of recent times. The film was well-received by critics and the public alike, thereby making the character of Borat a worldwide sensation.

Now, with the sequel of Borat scheduled to release on the 23rd of October, Cohen has been promoting it on Twitter, and more recently Twitch. The new movie is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Borat steals the show on debut Twitch stream with DrLupo

On Twitter, Borat has been posting some hilarious comments about the Trump government. ‘Trump Supporter’ Borat recently posted about one lucky patriot who was able to wear the face mask that the US President threw from the Whitehouse balcony.

Premiere Trump just appear on Whitehouse balcony where he took off his mask and threw into crowd for one lucky patriot to wear! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump delivered powerful message to 20,000 of his supporters then told them to go back to their communities and spread what they got from him — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Further, Borat even posted a worldwide public announcement and asked people to wear masks to counter the Coronavirus, which he says originated from Israel, as you can see below.

Jagshemash please you watch this very important message for combat of corovaginus https://t.co/TXH4dnia1q pic.twitter.com/RVgdYCcTC7 — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Regardless, with the new movie merely days away from release, we saw a rather interesting announcement made by the official Twitch Twitter account.

For the first time ever, Kazakhstan's biggest gamer will go live on Twitch.



Very nice.#Borat faces off against @DrLupo in a battle for global supremacy, tomorrow October 20 at 3pm PT on https://t.co/GFgVyGvc4n. pic.twitter.com/LcICoesa5f — Twitch (@Twitch) October 19, 2020

As you can see, the #1 gamer in Nebraska (DrLupo) was pitted against the number #1 gamer in Kazakhstan. However, users had never seen Borat play video games. As it turned out, his idea of video games was far different from DrLupo’s.

While DrLupo tried to explain to him about games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Overwatch and even Fall Guys, Borat only knew about explicit and frankly weird non-video games. In a hilarious interaction, we see DrLupo trying to get Borat to understand exactly what it was he actually did for a living.

However, Borat could not get his head around what a ‘video-game streamer’ is, and mistook him for a very different kind of streamer!

On the other hand, Borat shed light on his recent adventures, all of which people can expect to see in the upcoming movie.

While the stream had promised to be a showdown between the two in different video games, it ended up to be a hilarious encounter between two very different kinds of personalities. After the stream, Borat hilariously claimed on Twitter that ‘Obamacare’ had caused so much damage that a real doctor had to find another job to fend for himself!

Obamacare cause so much damage to US&A that a doctor I spoke to is force to have second job manipulating his chram on internet for monies pic.twitter.com/T6aAYWtIrv — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 21, 2020

You can watch the entire stream below.