Borderlands 3 Mask of Mayhem trailer revealed, new details leaked

Borderlands 3

After years of waiting for Borderlands 3, fans can now finally be relieved as there's a new trailer which was revealed today prior to PAX East 2019. The new teaser video focuses on some new characters and their models - revealing two new characters who featured at the start of the trailer and later on in some places too.

One male and female apiece who seemed as though they were being worshipped by a huge group of bandits, they were sitting on a throne with the upside-down Borderlands sign at the top of them. Watch the video for yourself and draw your own conclusions below:

The new trailer also featured previous characters within the trailer, including NPC's, main characters and antagonists. It included the likes of Brick, Mordecal, Handsome Jack, Ellie and Claptrap as well as more too. Although fully focused on different characters across the game's series - both new and old - there were also some five character codes in the trailer.

It's not clear yet whether it has something to do with the story but they seemed rather like shift codes which were previously used in older Borderlands titles. Naturally, we'll learn more details tomorrow at PAX East, with the game's conference scheduled to start at 2pm EDT // 11am PDT. The Gearbox's livestream will be available on the game's official website with the international timings for the event mentioned down below:

March 28th - 11:00am PDT / 18:00pm GMT / 19:00pm CET / 20:00pm EET

March 29th – 2:00am GMT+8 / 3:00am JST/KST / 5:00am AEDT

Borderlands is a critically acclaimed title and naturally many fans have been waiting a long time for a glimpse of the new game. Be sure to check out the livestream, while sticking to Sportskeeda as we update you with the latest as and when it is revealed!

