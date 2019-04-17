Borderlands 3 News: Borderlands 3 Available for Pre-Order; Pre-Order Bonus & Price Revealed
e-xpress Interactive, India’s leading video game publisher announces pre-orders for Borderlands 3. Consumers can pre-order the Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe Edition starting today.
Borderlands 3 is a hilarious, story-driven, non-stop galactic thrill-ride, filled with colorful characters, epic enemies and boss fights, and literally billions of guns. In an all-new gameplay trailer, Gearbox and 2K show off the game’s unique brand of explosive, irreverent mayhem.
You Want Loot? You Got It.:
With multiple editions chalk full of digital bonus content and physical goodies, you can pick the loot-splosion that’s right for you
Borderlands 3 Standard Edition - ₹ 3,999 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition includes the base game.
• Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins & weapon trinket
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – ₹ 5,299 for PlayStation 4
The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition includes the base game, as well as bonus digital content:
• Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin;
• Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket;
• Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket;
• Toy Box Weapon Pack: 2 Toy guns, Toy grenade mod, weapon trinket;
• XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods;
• Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins & weapon trinket.
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – ₹ 6,399 for PlayStation 4
The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition includes all the bonus digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition PLUS the Borderlands 3 Season Pass, which includes:
• Four (4) campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges;
• Butt Stallion weapon skin, weapon trinket, and grenade mod.
· Steelbook
Borderlands® 3, the next installment in the critically acclaimed shooter-looter series, will launch in India on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One September 13, 2019.
