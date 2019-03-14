Borderlands 3 News: Gearbox tease huge announcement later this month, details

Borderlands 3 mock-up (Courtesy: Twitter)

Borderlands 3 is a game that the fans have been clamoring for since the release of Borderlands 2 a little less than seven years ago. In the years in-between, the Borderlands frachise hasn't been quiet with Borderlands The Pre-Sequel releasing in 2014 and then there were the Tales From The Borderlands games made by Telltale.

Despite these releases, it's the next chapter of the story from the main Borderlands series that fans have really been waiting for. The game has been rumored to have been in production for a few years now with 90% percent of Gearbox's staff reportedly working on the game. Randy Pitchford also seemingly confirmed the game after telling a PAX West Panel audience that they were working on a new game that “most of you guys want us to be working on.”

The latest hint all but confirms that a huge announcement regarding Borderlands may be coming soon. Gearbox's official Twitter account posted an image in the trademark cell-shaded style of Borderlands teasing an announcement at PAX East on March 28. You can check you the Tweet for yourself below:

Gearbox have already promised new reveals and surprises at their main theater show at PAX East and speculation of a Borderlands 3 reveal was already rampant before Gearbox's Tweet yesterday.

After confirming that they were set to work on Borderlands 3 in 2016, Gearbox have only revealed small teases. The reveal later this month is the first time we'll actually get a look at it.

However, fans do have some worries about the game. The first is whether Borderlands 3 goes down the unpopular games-as-a service route. Then, PC players are worried that the game could bypass Steam to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

We can only speculate about such things until Gearbox reveals more.