Borderlands 3 News: Launch date revealed, could be an Epic Games Store Exclusive

Borderlands 3 may join a divisive fight in the PC gaming community

In what some may consider bad news, it looks like Gearbox's long-awaited return to the Borderlands series may start off on a pretty controversial foot. In a few tweets that have since been deleted, it was seemingly confirmed that Borderlands 3 would be an Epic Games Store exclusive like Metro: Exodus and Outer Worlds.

The first tweet, captured by Twitter user Wario64, is from the official Borderlands Twitter page, announcing that the title would be launching on September 13th.

Mayhem is Coming September 13. Pre-order now for the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!

Another leak that was revealed on the same day was that the game, in fact, may launch as an exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

Borderlands 3 releasing on Epic Games Store (from a Twitter ad video that is now deleted) pic.twitter.com/d4v17GapWZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2019

In an effort to address rumors early, CEO and President of Gearbox Studios Randy Pitchford took to Twitter yesterday. He essentially stated that launching on the Epic Games Store as an exclusive was the decision of 2K Games and Take-Two Interactive, going so far as to say that they control everything in regards to platforms, prices, and more.

2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent. 1/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

He continued, stating that as a customer he's always happy to "shop in different stores." Pitchford also seemingly revealed how long Borderlands 3 would be an exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short - say, six months :)

Pitchford attempted to soften the blow by revealing Gearbox Studios is hoping to tackle the idea of cross-platform play.

For what it’s worth, 2K’s decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic’s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there. 3/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

For the console players out there, don't worry. You'll still, more than likely, be able to pick up Borderlands 3 on launch.

Will an exclusive launch on Epic prevent you from picking up Borderlands 3 on day one if you're a PC player? Let us know in the comments below.

