Borderlands 3 News: Minimum and Recommended System Requirements of Borderlands 3 Revealed

Borderlands 3, upcoming first person shooter video game, which is the next sequence of Borderland franchise has finally revealed its hardware system requirements. But before talking about this, let's take a look at the features of this game.

Borderlands 3 features multiplayer mode like other online games in which players need to take on various missions by NPC's. Also, this game offers a lot of items which can be gained through completing tasks and by defeating enemies. As you play the game regularly, your experience level will start increasing according to your progress. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the expected release date is 13th of September.

Now let's come at the central part of this article, which is the system requirements of this game. This information is recently shared on the official Borderlands 3 website, and the right thing for the gamers is that they don't need to upgrade their system to play this game. So without further ado, let's take a look at the system requirements.

Minimum Specs:

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 |Intel i5-3570

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB

HDD – 75 GB

Recommended Specs

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | Intel i7-4770

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

HDD – 75 GB

However, it is recommended to play this game to play this game on 1080p or 1440p resolution as it will give the best graphical experience. To know more about the graphics settings which will be available in the game, Click Here.

