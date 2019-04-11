×
Borderlands 3 news: Troy Baker reveals he's not in the game

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    11 Apr 2019, 01:58 IST

Rhys from Borderlands 3
Rhys from Borderlands 3

There's a running joke in gaming that every video game has voice acting by either Nolan North (Assassin's Creed 3, the Uncharted series) or Troy Baker (Bioshock: Infinite, The Last of Us). However, it looks like there will be one high profile game that won't have either of them. And one of them isn't particularly happy about it. (h/t Games Radar)

In Tales of the Borderlands, TellTale Games' spin-off of the Borderlands games, Baker voices Rhys, who is the CEO of Atlas and the [redacted for spoilers]. So, needless to say, he's an important character in the upcoming Borderlands 3 (we assume, he's in the trailer and all).

During a Q&A session in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend, however, Baker had to let his fans down with a harsh truth: whoever is voicing Rhys in the game, it's not him. At least, not at the moment.

"I'm sorry to break it to y'all," he told the crowd, "that ain't me"

He explained that he had been in talk with developer Gearbox Software in regards to reprising the role.

"There was a possibility that I was gonna be in it," he said, "then I saw that epic, epic trailer, and everyone’s like ‘oh my god, there’s Rhys!’ And I went, ‘well, there we go.'”

Baker's apparently pretty miffed that he's not doing it.

“I’ve never done this before, but I would love for Gearbox to know that it’s not about me, it’s about that character,” he explained, "if they’re going to bring back characters from Telltale Borderlands, it should be the people that originated the characters.” He added that he didn't want to get "political" about it, but it's pretty clear that this is pretty important to him.

In the meantime, Baker has got Death Stranding, The Last of Us 2, and every other video game in the world coming out, so he's not exactly hunting for work.

Hey! You! Are you miffed that Troy Baker might not be in Borderlands 2? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

For the latest Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Out of all the Kevin Sullivans in the world, he's the one least likely to be the one you're thinking of. He has been writing online professionally since 1999, which makes him probably older than you. He's written for sites such as Uproxx and Austin.com. He's also performed stand-up comedy, attended Butt-Numb-A-Thon and E3, and owns some pretty cool t-shirts. He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
