Borderlands 3: The Game goes Gold; gets a new Character Profile Trailer Featuring Zane

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
8   //    02 Aug 2019, 11:20 IST

Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3

We are finally into August, which means the highly anticipated third entry in the looter shooter series Borderlands is just nearly a month away from its release.

Gearbox announced this exciting news via their official Twitter account just a while ago, stating that the game has officially gone gold, that means it's ready for manufacturing.

We are pleased to announce that Borderlands3 has gone GOLD! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen! We’ll see you September 13th Vault Hunters!

Aside from this incredibly exciting news, Gearbox also kicked off Borderlands 3 character profile trailer series with the first one focusing on a lonely assassin called Zane.




Zane Flynt is one of the four main playable characters, Vault Hunters in Borderlands 3 which will be present at the launch. Zane, who specializes in being an Assassin, also known as "The Operative" is introduced in this new character trailer as a loner who doesn't have any friends except his virtual counterpart.

Zane can create digital clones while drinking and expertise in having a multitude of gadgets in his arsenal, which he can use during the battles to sneak in and sneak out without even making his presence felt.


Aside, the Digi clone ability, Zane's initial skills include automated drones and portable covers.

Alongside Zane, other vault hunters such as Amara-The Siren, Moze-The Gunner, FL4K-The Beastmaster will also be getting their character profile trailers soon as the game come closer to its September 13, release date.


Borderlands 3 will serve as a direct sequel to 2012's Borderlands 2 and its cliff hanger of an ending. The game's story takes after the death of the ever-charming Handsome Jack as the two new antagonists which are- Troy and Tyreen Calypso forms a dangerous cult called "Children of the Vault" to gain control of other Vaults beyond Pandora.


Borderlands 3 is coming to PC(Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One.


Are you excited for Borderlands 3? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.




Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Borderlands 3
