Borderlands News: Borderlands 3 revealed in new epic trailer, previews new abilities and the return of fan favorite characters

The first official trailer for Borderlands 3 seemingly introduces the main villains

It's been nearly five years since the release of a Borderlands game, seven if you're talking about the actual trilogy. And while Gearbox has been working on other projects, the series has quite a following that continues to play what's considered by many to be the greatest looter shooter series of all time.

Today, Gearbox finally revealed the official trailer for Borderlands 3 in all its face bursting glory. The trailer opens with two deadly looking characters walking into frame, followed by Lilith, who seems to be returning for the next installment.

We also get a quick look at the combat in the game, including a sneak peek at the abilities of the four playable characters. Specifically, we're able to get a look at, possibly, the new Siren's ability, who revealed six spectral arms, as it looks like this time around the Siren will be more of a bruiser like Brick or Krieg.

Gearbox has also seemingly taken a new approach with the Soldier type class. Unlike Roland and Axton (The Commando), who toss out a portable turret that offers unique offensive, defensive, and supportive skills, the new character looks to be summoning a large mech that they jump into.

More characters from the previous titles are shown as well. Mordecai, Brick, who is killing a saxophone solo, Maya, Ellie, Sir Hammerlock, Aurelia, Tanis, Claptrap, Marcus, and more. Oh, and of course, expect to see around ONE BILLION guns when returning to Pandora.

At the end of the trailer, it's revealed that Gearbox Studios will announce more about the game later next week. In order to see whatever that may be, all you need to do is go to their website on April 3rd.

It'll be interesting to see what they have to offer next week. The original Borderlands teased fans by offering the ability to inspect the skill trees of Brick, Lilith, Mordecai, and Roland, allowing you to figure out how you'd want to build your character before it was released.

We can also assume that this won't be any kind of exclusive, as all previous titles have been available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Hopefully, on April 3rd, we'll learn about the names and special abilities of the new playable characters.

