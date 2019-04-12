×
Borderlands News: New rarity added to Borderlands 2 ahead of Borderlands 3 release

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    12 Apr 2019, 06:31 IST

Some new content may be on its way to Borderlands 2
Some new content may be on its way to Borderlands 2

Gearbox has given fans new and old plenty of reasons to replay (or play for the first time) the Borderlands series before the release of Borderlands 3 later this year. Along with the announcement of the next installment in the series, Borderlands 1 and 2 have also been upgraded with better graphics and optimization.

Returning to the original adventure on Pandora would also give players new character optimization choices that weren't available until the sequel. However, along with the ability to now modify the classic Vault Hunters in the first title, it seems that Borderlands 2 has been upgraded in its own way.

A tweet from user @CaptainKody_ revealed that there's now a new rarity that can be found on Pandora. The creator of the Reborn Mod Pack dug through the files after the updates, discovering code for something called "Rainbow Rarity."

Currently, these updates haven't been added into the game, but it's left players wondering if Borderlands 2 could be getting new content when the rarity is officially added to the game. You can see what it looks like below when tested out in the Reborn mod.

The Rainbow rarity files were not found in Borderlands 1 nor Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, so it seems that Gearbox may actually be locking onto Borderlands 2 for new content before Borderlands 3 is released. Right now, nothing is confirmed, but it would be interesting to see what Gearbox brings to the seven-year-old title, if anything.

Borderlands 3 drops on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Until then, you can get your Borderlands fix by picking up the previous titles in the series.

What changes do you hope to see in Borderlands 3? Do you think Borderlands 2 will get one last content dump before then? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming needs!

Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
