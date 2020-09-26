Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog strikes fear online as fans recall Black Mirror episode 'Metalhead' 

The year is 2020, and while we may not have flying cars yet, we certainly have Robot Dogs strolling around the streets, akin to a Black Mirror episode.

American engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics has come to be known globally as the creator of Spot, the Robot Dog. Spot is a four-legged robotic canine, who is an extremely skilled robot who can open doors, climb stairs and perform all kinds of activities.

However, ever since its official launch in 2019, viewers have deemed it creepy as it bears an ominous resemblance to several sci-fi shows, most notably the Black Mirror episode 'Metalhead'.

Recently, a Robot Dog was spotted casually strolling around the streets, which was captured by a passerby who happened to post the clip on Twitter:

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

The clip soon went viral, and the online community was quick to draw a parallel with the Black Mirror episode Metalhead, where vicious robotic dogs ran amok in a dystopian landscape.

Black Mirror, Metalhead and Robot Dogs

Advertisement

Black Mirror is a British dystopian sci-fi anthology series which has become one of the most popular series of all time due to its visceral, dark and prophetic themes. Focussing on the perils of technology and science, the series created by Charlie Brooker is one of the most influential sci-fi shows today.

Known for portraying technology as a bane, many of the episodes find resonance in today's world, and the show largely seems to have spawned a whole new theory of prophetic foreshadowing called The Black Mirror Effect.

Image Credits: BabbleTop

The world we're living in today is not too far away from that of Black Mirror, and this recent clip of a Robot Dog on the streets led to panic amongst viewers who were reminded of the eerie Black Mirror episode 'Metalhead' which is available on Netflix.

In the fast-paced black and white episode, the plot is a survival tale based on the plight of Bella (portrayed by Maxine Peak) who is on the run from killer robotic dogs, after the collapse of human civilization.

Bearing resemblance to the world of The Terminator and I am Robot, Metalhead is the shortest Black Mirror episode with a 41-minute runtime, which went on to receive praise for its sinister portrayal of artificial intelligence.

The 'Metalhead' poster (Image Credits: blog.incoherent.net)

Twitter reacts to the 'Black Mirror Robot Dog'

As soon as the clip of the Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog went viral, several from the online community took to Twitter to react to this unusual and ominous sight.

While some instantly recalled Black Mirror, Metalhead and other dystopian films, others expressed aversion to the very idea of a fully-functional robot dog.

Check out some of the trending reactions online:

This Boston Dynamics robot dog sure looks similar to those robot dogs from that Black Mirror episode where they have slaughtered nearly all the humans. pic.twitter.com/DYuHccmc4m — Nadya Primak | BLM (@nadyaprimak) September 25, 2020

let’s hope they don’t pull a black mirror on us... pic.twitter.com/DfFyvpyaRP — elena (@_eleriax) September 25, 2020

Those robot dogs scare the fuck out of me. — Королева of The Wilis (@QueenOfTheWilis) September 25, 2020

Ever see that movie 9 when the robots turned and killed everyone and then that weird dog robot spent the whole movie trying to kill the protagonist? That’s where we are headed https://t.co/j1Jyn3TJ3Q — Auntie Carpet Weed (@AuntyCarpetWeed) September 25, 2020

I’m going to keep retweeting nightmare robot dog because WTF WHY ARE WE LETTING THIS HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/Anhna1wZFG — Natou 🇭🇹 ACAB 🏴🚩 (@Natou_Delatour) September 26, 2020

Knew I’d seen that Boston Dynamics robot dog somewhere before pic.twitter.com/s17Fl2upmA — Memento MoRyan 🦇 (@MorgothGf) September 25, 2020

I love how it scans you, determines you are no threat, and continues on its way in search of it’s true target, Sarah Connor. — Bryan WASH YOUR HANDS! 🧼👏 (@bryanz) September 25, 2020

OMG THIS!



Heavy Metal was one of the scariest black mirror episodes ever and that's really saying something.https://t.co/enPEmRUsYh — TrueBlueMajority (@TruBluMajority) September 25, 2020

That thing reminds of them robot dog things in that one episode of Black Mirror. Them thangs were straight takin people OUT, killin em all — Alicia Vann (@amichelle_lotus) September 26, 2020

What's next 2020? A robot uprising?

Let's hope not.