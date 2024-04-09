Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon: Stats, skills, and value analyzed

One of the 17 various classes available in-game, the Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon, is an amazingly capable DPS. The Bounty Hunter is precise, cold, and calculating, opting to make use of his wits when attempting a kill. This particular Class can use a wide range of abilities to attack and thwart enemies and is recommended for most team compositions.

A breakdown of the Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon can be found below, detailing his movesets, skills, and more.

All recommended Skills for the Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon

What are the best Skills to invest in for a Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon? (Image via Red Hook Studios)

The official in-game description for this particular Class is as follows:

"Sinister and precise, the Bounty Hunter specializes in targeting a single foe to deliver its head for the reward. He has found that simply striking before thinking is an ineffective way to kill, so he has taught himself many ways to take advantage of his foe's vulnerabilities."

It adds:

"If they wear armor, he can find the weak points in it. If they are reeling from a hit, he'll make a surprise attack to strike it down. Even the enemies who think they're safe behind their frontlines will find that the Bounty Hunter's grappling hook can pull them in or slice them up. And if all else fails, he can drop flash grenades or sucker punch enemies to disorient them. No matter the situation, this calculating killer will have an answer for it."

With the following in mind, here are the Bounty Hunter’s recommended Skills:

Finish Him : A melee attack that casts from the first position. Deals an additional 25% damage against Stunned enemies.

: A melee attack that casts from the first position. Deals an additional 25% damage against Stunned enemies. Come Hither : A ranged attack that can be cast from any position. The attack applies a Mark on the target as well as a -10% PROT chance.

: A ranged attack that can be cast from any position. The attack applies a Mark on the target as well as a -10% PROT chance. Flashbang : A melee attack that can be cast from the first or second position, with a staggering 95 accuracy. Applies Stun and Shuffle on target enemy.

: A melee attack that can be cast from the first or second position, with a staggering 95 accuracy. Applies Stun and Shuffle on target enemy. Caltrops: A ranged attack that can be cast from the fourth position. Incredibly potent, and applies Bleed on enemies for three whole rounds. Additionally, it also slows down enemies, increasing the amount of damage they can take in a turn.

Bounty Hunter in-game stats

The in-game stats for the Bounty Hunter are listed below:

Maximum HP : 25

: 25 Dodge : 5

: 5 Accuracy : 0

: 0 Speed : 5

: 5 Prot Chance : 0%

: 0% Crit rate: 4%

Should you use the Bounty Hunter in Darkest Dungeon?

The Bounty Hunter is an excellent addition to a team (Image via Red Hook Studios)

In short, the Bounty Hunter is one of the best Classes in Darkest Dungeon, thanks to his wide assortment of Skills that especially shine through once placed in the back of your team. This Class can easily decimate the toughest of foes only when used strategically, given his weak and light armor.

