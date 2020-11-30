Boxing fans want Jake Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather next

After Jake Paul’s victory over Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view, boxing fans on Twitter now want him to fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul managed to knock out Nate Robinson with a scary knockout in the second round. Before the match, Jake Paul had promised that fans will get to see Nate Robinson “fall.” He managed to fulfill his promise with a lethal right hook.

This has improved Jake Paul’s record (2-0) to 2 knockouts. However, fans on Twitter appear to already be looking to the future, with quite a few of them wanting him to fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Boxing fans want Jake Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather aka “Pretty Boy” is a legendary former professional boxer who had announced plans to come out of retirement in 2020. However, the Coronavirus lockdown made that impossible. There are updates on his fourth return from retirement as of now.

Floyd Mayweather has won all 50 of his fights until now, with a total of 27 knockdowns.

Jake Paul on the other hand is an internet personality/YouTuber who has also worked as an actor. He made his professional boxing debut back in December 2019 against fellow Youtuber AnEsonGib. Jake Paul won the fight with a technical knockout in the first round.

His bout against professional American basketball player Nate Robinson was his second professional fight. The bout was the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view and ended with a brutal second-round knockout from Jake Paul.

Following this, boxing fans around the world now wish to see him fight against none other than Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather has already mocked Jake Paul in a tweet. Floyd called Jake Paul a “YouTube girl.”

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

While most fans seemed under the opinion that such a fight would surely end badly for Jake Paul, some backed him up.

Absolutely fuck Mayweather but the idea the Logan Paul wouldn’t get cleaned out by a professional boxer is just ridiculous pic.twitter.com/NJ5eOLZYxG — Simba Ω 🏳️‍🌈🦄🦁 (@abmis0) November 29, 2020

How do you get boxing tips from Floyd Mayweather and end up showing absolutely no defense whatsoever, boy you let us down Nate. pic.twitter.com/Fm5RND96I1 — Martin Luther Lean (@MorrisChestbutt) November 29, 2020

As can be seen in the tweets, quite a few fans of Jake Paul appeared quite confident in his boxing ability.

Nate Robinson Highlights vs Jake Paul | speed and technique🔥| Next Floyd Mayweather? pic.twitter.com/dP9WtLcQXK — 91 (@bvshi3) November 29, 2020

While such a fight is still a long time coming and might not even happen, boxing fans around the world have made clear what they want.