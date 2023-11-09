Brawl Stars has announced an array of adjustments via their X account that they are going to implement after a short maintenance break. These tweaks involve a few bug fixes and some balance changes for Charlie, the latest released brawler, that are set to revise the gameplay experience. With these, the developers aim to bring a fresh perspective to the battlefield, ensuring a more balanced and engaging experience for players.

In this article, we'll highlight all the said changes.

Balance changes for Charlie in Brawl Stars

1) Reduced cocoon duration

Earlier, Charlie's cocoon ability had a duration of 10 seconds. This has been reduced to 7 seconds. This adjustment aims towards providing a fair battle chance for the opponent.

2) Reduced max HP damage

Charlie's star Power, digestive, allows her to significantly damage enemies' maximum health points (HP) when activated. To prevent potential overpowered scenarios, the maximum HP damage has been reduced from 50% to 25%. This nerf ensures Charlie remains formidable without becoming overly dominant.

3) Ammo conservation

One of the most significant changes is the ability for players to retain the same amount of ammo after exiting the cocoon that they had when they were initially captured in it.

4) Cocoon Damage/Healing at the start

Previously, cocoon abilities in Brawl Stars would deal damage or provide healing effects at the end of their duration. With this update, cocoon abilities now deliver their effects at the beginning of the instance.

5) Damage over time exclusion

Prior to this update, Brawlers used to experience different types of damage over time effects when they were trapped inside a cocoon. These effects will no longer affect a Brawler while they are inside a cocoon.

This alteration aims to ensure that cocooned Brawlers have a fair chance at survival without being overwhelmed by persistent damage.

Bug Fixes

Expand Tweet

In addition to the balance changes for Charlie, Brawl Stars has addressed several critical bugs to enhance the overall gaming experience. These include:

1) Power League brawler selection

Players can no longer select banned Brawlers in Power League matches. This fix guarantees a level playing field for all participants and promotes fair competition.

2) Coin retention for new Clubs

Due to a bug, players used to lose Coins when auto-creating a Club after unlocking this feature in the Trophy Road. This fix prevents any unnecessary loss of in-game currency and ensures a smoother progression.

3) Duo Showdown spawn points

An issue in Duo Showdown has been rectified to prevent players from spawning too close to opponents on certain maps. This promotes a more balanced and strategic start to the match.

With these changes, Brawl Stars is poised to offer its dedicated community an even more engaging and fair experience.