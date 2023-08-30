Brawl Stars Hypercharge update patch notes: New brawlers, skins and more

Supercell's acclaimed mobile multiplayer phenomenon, Brawl Stars, is due to release its highly anticipated "Hypercharge" update on September 5, 2023. The announcement alone has sent shockwaves through the community, generating a firestorm of enthusiasm among gamers eager to see how their beloved game evolves. As the countdown to the update begins, fans and rivals alike are anticipating the dramatic overhaul that promises to reshape the very core of Brawl Stars' gameplay mechanics.

This article provides a glimpse into the unique features and reinvented interactions that await Brawl Stars gamers.

Patch notes of Brawl Stars Hypercharge update

The following are the official patch notes for the new Hypercharge update of Brawl Stars as presented by the game developers:

New Brawlers in Brawl Stars

Pearl (Chromatic)

Trait: Heat - Heat increases slowly over time, the hotter Pearl gets, the more damage she deals.

Heat increases slowly over time, the hotter Pearl gets, the more damage she deals. Attack: Hot Cookies - Rapid fire hot cookies directly from the oven, damaging enemies on hit while slightly cooling the oven and lowering the amount of Heat.

Rapid fire hot cookies directly from the oven, damaging enemies on hit while slightly cooling the oven and lowering the amount of Heat. Super: Let out Some Steam - Release all the Heat in an explosion, destroying the environment, knocking back enemies, and damaging enemies around Pearl.

Release all the Heat in an explosion, destroying the environment, knocking back enemies, and damaging enemies around Pearl. Gadget: Overcooked - Pearl's next basic attack shoots cookies on fire, dealing extra damage over time.

Pearl's next basic attack shoots cookies on fire, dealing extra damage over time. Gadget: Made with Love - Pearl's next basic attack shoots perfectly baked and still warm cookies, healing allies over time.

Pearl's next basic attack shoots perfectly baked and still warm cookies, healing allies over time. Star Power : Heat Retention - Pearl's Super will only consume 50% of the Heat when used.

: Pearl's Super will only consume 50% of the Heat when used. Star Power : Heat Shield - While the Heat is over 80%, damage taken is reduced by 20%.

: While the Heat is over 80%, damage taken is reduced by 20%. Hypercharge: Pyrolytic - Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use.

Chuck (Mythic)

Trait: Start with Super - Chuck starts with his Super fully charged.

Chuck starts with his Super fully charged. Attack: Steam Engine - Shoot a cloud of steam from his hat, piercing and damaging enemies on hit.

Shoot a cloud of steam from his hat, piercing and damaging enemies on hit. Super: Choo-Choo! - Throw a Sign to the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. While close to a sign, dash from Sign to Sign, damaging enemies on the way.

Throw a Sign to the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. While close to a sign, dash from Sign to Sign, damaging enemies on the way. Gadget: Rerouting - Chuck removes the nearest Sign and fully recharges his Super.

Chuck removes the nearest Sign and fully recharges his Super. Gadget: Ghost Train - Chuck can dash through walls with his next Super.

Chuck can dash through walls with his next Super. Star Power: Pit Stop - Increase the maximum number of Signs by 1.

Increase the maximum number of Signs by 1. Star Power: Tickets Please! - Chuck's Super also steals 33% of ammo from his enemies while dashing over them.

Hypercharge in Brawl Stars

At Power Level 11, a new item called Hypercharge becomes available. It temporarily increases a Brawler's strength while simultaneously transforming the Super into a more potent version of itself. It charges up in the same manner as a typical Super, albeit more slowly. When your Hypercharge is ready, all you have to do is hit the new Hypercharge button to start engulfing your Brawler in fire and lightning.

Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl are the first Brawlers to acquire their Hypercharge; they will each be issued at a separate period over the weeks after the update's launch.

Here’s what Hypercharges will do for each Brawler in Brawl Stars:

Shelly: Double Barrel

Shelly's Super is 33% larger.

Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Colt: Dual Wielding

Colt's Super is 120% wider.

Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +10% Shield

Spike: Blooming Season

Spike's Super has a 20% larger area.

Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +20% Shield

Bull: Jaws of Steel Bull

Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super.

Speed +25%, Damage +10%, +30% Shield

Jacky: Seismic Event

Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Pearl: Pyrolytic

Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use.

Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield

Each Hypercharge will initially be accessible through the Shop as a part of the brand-new Collectors Pack offers that can be acquired with Gems or Coins. After two weeks, they will become available for purchase with Coins on the Brawlers profile page.

As a unique quest reward, Shelly's Hypercharge is also available for free. You can also test out Hypercharges during the Hypercharge Unleashed event.

Hypercharge Unleashed event in Brawl Stars

A time-limited event where players can try the new Hypercharges by playing with any of the 6 Brawlers that will have a Hypercharge released with the update.

Brawlers will be at Power Level 11 with all Gadgets, Star Powers, and Gears and have the Hypercharge unlocked.

Every time players go into a match, they get a random Brawler picked for them.

The game randomly selects a map from a pool of 3v3 modes.

The event will feature an exclusive Quest to unlock Shelly's Hypercharge for free.

The Hypercharge Collector's Packs in Brawl Stars

Each of the following Brawlers will have their Hypercharge released each week after the update: Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, Shelly, and Pearl.

Collector's Packs are the way to own Hypercharges first, along with awesome Hypercharge cosmetics.

Hypercharge cosmetics include a Pin, a Spray, and a special animated Profile Icon.

Collector's Packs are available for 9,600 Coins / 299 Gems if you have the Brawler at Power Level 11.

If your Brawler is not at Power Level 11, the Collector Packs will also include a discounted level-up value in their offer.

Two weeks after a Collector’s Pack release, the Hypercharge will become available for 5,000 Coins in the Brawler’s profile screen.

New skins in Brawl Stars

Season: Wasteland Skins

Raider Cornelius (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Scorpion Willow (79 Gems/2,750 Bling)

(79 Gems/2,750 Bling) Rodeo Hank (199 Gems)

(199 Gems) Marauder Maisie (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin

The Wasteland Skins will be released in early September after the Back To Ranger Ranch season starts.

Mini-theme: Brawl Academy

Cheerleader Rosa (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Jock Stu (299 Gems)

(299 Gems) Nerd Squeak (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

The Brawl Academy mini-theme and Skins will arrive in the middle of September.

The Robot Factory Skins are coming back

Caesar Sam (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Lawless Lola (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Desperado Poco (79 Gems/2,750 Bling)

These skins will become available in September.

Redux

Mean Girl Emz (29 Gems/1,000 Bling): Formerly called “College Emz.” Available when the update releases - She also joins the Brawl Academy Skin group.

(29 Gems/1,000 Bling): Formerly called “College Emz.” Available when the update releases - She also joins the Brawl Academy Skin group. Lil Helper Penny (Unavailable): Changes apply when the update releases

These Skin remodels will be available when the update is released.

Other

Periscope Pearl: Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward

Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward Mecha Edgar (299 Gems): Available in the Shop in early October

(299 Gems): Available in the Shop in early October Hanbok Mandy (149 Gems/5,000 Bling): Available in the Shop in late September

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling): Available in the Shop in late September Lunar Janet (199 Gems): Available in the Shop in late September

(199 Gems): Available in the Shop in late September Vintage Pearl (29 Gems/1,000 Bling): Available in the Shop the season starts

(29 Gems/1,000 Bling): Available in the Shop the season starts Inferno Chuck (29 Gems/1,000 Bling): Available in the Shop in the middle of October

Gears

New Gear: Gadget Gear (Rare)

Gadget Gear (Rare) Allows one more usage of the chosen Gadget per game (3 → 4)

Available for all Brawlers

New cosmetic items

Pins

New Brawlers and their skins will receive pin sets.

Other new skins will also receive a pin or special skin set.

Hypercharge pins for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl.

Sprays

Season-themed spray.

New Brawlers and their skins will receive a spray.

Other new skins will receive a spray.

Hypercharge sprays for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl

Profile Icons

Animated Hypercharge game logo.

New Brawlers will receive profile icons.

Other new skins will receive profile icons.

Brawl-o-ween profile icon set.

Animated Hypercharge profile icons for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl.

Balance changes in Brawl Stars

Lots of buffs and nerfs coming

Maps added and removed, slight changes to Game Modes and rotation

A new kind of Starr Drop

Bug fixes

That's it from the official patch notes of Brawl Stars Hypercharge update.