Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack is now available in the in-game store. It provides early access to the latest Mythic brawler along with a few other rewards. Lily possesses moderate health, a decent damage output, and high movement speed. Her passive trait allows her to charge her Super when an enemy Brawler enters her radius.

In combat, Lily wields a primary attack that involves hurling a short-ranged, piercing thorn at her adversaries. At the highest level, she can deal up to 2400 damage to opponents within 0.4 seconds of her attack. However, the unit only has one ammo slot in her arsenal.

Lily's Super further amplifies her mobility and disruptive potential, enabling her to throw a seed in a straight line. Upon hitting an enemy, Lily swiftly teleports behind them, catching them off guard and turning the tide of battle in her favor.

This article provides details regarding the Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack, including its cost and various rewards.

Variable cost of Lily Value Pack

In-game price of the Lily Value Pack (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack comes with a price tag that varies depending on the player's geographical location. For instance, players in the United States can acquire this pack for $19.99 USD, while Canadian players can access it for $27.99 CAD.

Regardless of the currency, the value proposition remains enticing, considering the early access to Lily and the accompanying rewards.

Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack rewards

In-game purchase option (Image via Supercell)

Upon purchasing the Lily Value Pack, players will receive a series of rewards across several days. Here's the breakdown of all the rewards:

Day 1: Lily (the Mythic Brawler) + Happy Pin + GG Pin

Lily (the Mythic Brawler) + Happy Pin + GG Pin Day 2: 2000 Coins + Thanks Pin

2000 Coins + Thanks Pin Day 3: Angry Pin + Sad Pins

Angry Pin + Sad Pins Day 4: 2200 Power Points + Clap Pin

2200 Power Points + Clap Pin Day 5: 80 Gems

80 Gems Day 6: Phew Pin + Special Pin

Phew Pin + Special Pin Day 7: 2000 Coins + Spray

2000 Coins + Spray Day 8: Strawberry Lily Skin

One of the most coveted rewards included in the Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack is the Strawberry Lily Skin. Priced at 29 gems, this cosmetic transformation imbues Lily with a charming new appearance. Her head adopts a vibrant red hue adorned with yellow spots, reminiscent of a ripe strawberry. Additionally, her right leg also sports a similar design boot that covers her feet and shin.

