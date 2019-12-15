Brawl Stars reveal big update including new brawlers and pirate-themed skins

Brawl stars, through a recent Brawl Talk, revealed a new update that not only includes two new brawlers but also plans to introduce esports for the year 2020. The new update for the Christmas holidays is in a brand new pirate-themed environment and also includes a new limited-time game mode.

The three new pirate-themed skins being released are Pirate Poco, Corsair Colt and Captain Carl. In addition to that, two new brawlers Bea and Max have been announced.

While Bea is a long range brawler whose damage increases with every successful attack, Max has high movement speed and has an ultimate which increases the speed of all friendly brawlers for a short duration. Both the brawlers are coming with new skin with their release, namely Ladybug Bea and GT max.

The new limited time game mode is called Present Plunder, a mix of brawl Ball and capture the flag as teams compete to take the presents on their opponent's side and drop them onto their side to win the game. Additionally, some community-made maps will be added to the map pool through the update.

A brand new championship

The Brawl Talk also shed light on a new challenge which will start next January, where all players can compete for a spot in the 2020 Brawl Stars Championship.

The monthly in-game challenges will be in the leadup to the regional online qualifiers, which will ultimately hand the best players a spot in the monthly qualifiers. The monthly finals will grant points towards the world finals in 2020 with Supercell promising a $1 Million prize pool, which can be boosted up by another $500,000 by purchasing in-game Championship offers

More information about sign-ups, rules, monthly prize breakdown, and the first qualifier will be coming this January.