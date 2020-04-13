Brawl Stars: Skyesports Championship 2020

Brawl Stars is a freemium mobile video game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell.

Registration for Brawl Stars in Skyesports Championship 2020 is now OPEN!

Brawl Stars - Skyesports Championship 2020

Brawl Stars, one of the most popular Esports games, will be part of the Skyesports Championship.

This tournament features two seasons.

Season 1: Open Registration and the group stages starting on April 20th.

Season 2: Kicks off right after Season 1 gets over.

Prize Pool

Season 1 : Prize Pool = ₹50,000

1st Prize : ₹30,000

2nd Prize : ₹10,000

3rd Prize : ₹5000

4th Prize : ₹3000

5th Prize : ₹2000

Season 2 : Prize Pool = ₹50,000

1st Prize : ₹30,000

2nd Prize : ₹10,000

3rd Prize : ₹5000

4th Prize : ₹3000

5th Prize : ₹2000

Team Size

A team can only have 3 or 4 players in their active lineup, however it is strongly suggested to have 4 players in the lineup, both for competitive reasons, as well as team stability.

It's time for you Brawlers to form the best team with your friends and dominate the tournament. All you have to do is follow this simple registration process.

Click here to register : https://bit.ly/2Vgtdt7