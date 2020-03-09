Brawl Stars World Championship 2020: March Monthly Finals result

Monthly Finals Day 2

Brawl Stars World Championship 2020, the most prestigious tournament in the professional scene of Brawl Stars is currently ongoing. After a fierce battle in the January Regional Qualifiers among players that have 15 wins in the Championship Challenges, eight top teams from separate regions competed in the first Monthly Finals for a prize pool of $62,500 and points to qualify for the World Championship.

The format for the entire World Championship is as such:

Championship Challenges: Available once monthly, open for all players to compete in and if a player can get 15 wins before four losses, they proceed to the next round Online Regional Qualifiers: Players with 15 wins will be able to register to play in the qualifiers through ESL Play Monthly Finals: Eight Top Teams from separate regions will head to ESL Arena in Katowice, Poland to play the LAN event World Championship 2020: After eight months, eight top teams from separate regions with the highest points of their respective region will play in the world finals (details not confirmed yet)

Originally, all eight teams would need to compete against each other at Katowice, Poland. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, only six teams flew to Poland for the LAN event. Japan and Korea had to compete on their own.

The event was set up in the following manner - the six teams had to play in a round-robin format on the first day, then four teams would proceed to a single-elimination playoff on the second day (8th March).

On the second day, Japan and Korea also played against each other.

Day 1

Bracket A:

Qlash 3-0 Red Kalunga

Qlash 3-0 CodeMagic

CodeMagic 3-2 Red Kalunga

Bracket B:

Advertisement

SK Gaming 3-0 Omen Elite

PSG Esports 3-2 SK Gaming

PSG Esports 3-2 Omen Elite

Day 2

East Asia Finals: JUPITER 3-0 3Bears

Poland Quarter Finals:

Qlash 3-1 SK Gaming

PSG Esports 3-1 CodeMagic

Poland Grand Final: Qlash 3-0 PSG Esports

Qlash, winners of the first monthly finals

Results:

Qlash: 100 points $20,000 PSG Esports: 70 points $12,500 JUPITER: 70 points $11,000 SK Gaming: 50 points $4,500 CodeMagic: 50 points $4,500 3Bears: 40 points $5,000 Red Kalunga: 40 points $2,500 Omen Elite: 40 points $2,500