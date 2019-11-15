Brawl Stars World Finals 2019: Day 1 ends

Four teams have already been eliminated on the first day of the the inaugural Brawl Stars World Finals.

The first day of the the inaugural Brawl Stars World Finals came to an end today, with four teams already getting eliminated. This event is being conducted by Supercell in Busan, South Korea and will decide which team will be crowned the world champion and take home $90,000 as winnings.

Format

All matches are a best of 5, with each set being one of the 3v3 game modes of the game. The game modes and the maps played in order are: Set 1 - Gem Grab on Minecart Madness

Set 2 - Brawl Ball on Centre Stage

Set 3 - Heist on Rolling Rumble

Set 4 - Bounty on Layer Cake

Set 5 - Seige on Junk Park

All were best of 3 and all the matches were played on the same maps. Also, each team could ban 1 brawler before each set.

Match 1 : Space Station Gaming vs 3 Bears

The first match of the day saw the SEA champions face off against the Korean team, 3 Bears. While the Koreans did look like they were going to run away with the victory after a dominating performance on gem grab, SSG did mount a comeback in brawl ball to draw the scores even. But this victory was short lived as the Koreans hit back hard with dominating wins on both Heist and bounty to wrap up the game with a 3-1 scoreline in front of their home crowd.

Match 2 : SSG Brazil vs Tribe Gaming

With Tribe Gaming being the only team from North America and SSG Brazil being the only team from Latin America, both teams had a lot resting on their shoulders. While tribe did take the initial lead by winning Gem grab, SSG crushed Tribe on Brawl Ball. Tribe then did win heist after which SSG sent the match to a decider after winning.bounty. The final set was quite anti climactic with Tribe decimating SSG on site to move to the semi-finals.

Match 3 : PSG Esports vs Animal Chanpuru

The third match of the day was the most expected, as it was tournament favorites, PSG, against a little know team from Japan. While everyone expected PSG to breeze through, it was not to be the case as the Japanese fought with well coordinated teamwork to beat their more experienced opponents 3-2, shocking everyone and causing the only upset of the day.

Match 4 : Nova Esports vs Dr.HK

The final match of the day was between the second European team, Nova, against the Chinese champions. This match was in contrast to the other matches of the day as Nova dismantled their opponents 3-0 in a dominating manner to book a slot to the semifinals.

Since the tournament is a single elimination, all the teams which lost today will have to return with $12,500.

The action will resume tomorrow at 9 AM UTC with the semi-finals and finals set to take place. All the action can be caught live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Brawl Stars.