Breaking Bad Criminal Elements: A brand new mobile game for the hit TV series is on the horizon

One of the highest rated TV series of all time, Breaking Bad is receiving the video game treatment soon. The upcoming mobile game is called Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements and is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements is a story-driven base builder game being developed by FTX Games Ltd., who recently also made a mobile game for the hit Narcos series as well as The Walking Dead Series. In Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, players will venture into the world that Heisenberg built and shape it up in their own terms. The following synopsis tells what the game is all about:

Start your career under the wings of the legendary duo, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and help them transform their fledgling operation from stolen chemistry equipment in a broken-down RV to a global powerhouse with far-reaching influence. Learn what it takes to climb to the top -- improve the lab, perfect your product, protect your base, build your army, and expand your territory.

Establish your own empire by recruiting familiar Specialists like Saul Goodman, Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut, and many more fan-favorites from the series. Level up your Specialists to help defend your base, boost production, and even lead forces to take down your competition while expanding your territory.

In Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, the players will have to build their own base, develop the lab, expand their territory as well recruit and manage their team.

If you didn't know, Breaking Bad is a crime drama TV series by Sony Pictures Television. It tells the story of Walter White, a depressed high school chemistry teacher who is also diagnosed with stage-3 lung cancer. The series has received universal acclaim all across the globe and featured 5 seasons which ran from 2008 to 2013.

