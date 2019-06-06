×
Destiny 2 News: Cross-save coming to PlayStation 4?

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    06 Jun 2019, 23:05 IST

Destiny 2
Destiny 2

Following the announcement during Google's Stadia Connect broadcast that not only will Destiny 2 be available on the service but will have cross-save between platforms, there was one question: does that include PlayStation 4?

Sony has been notoriously tight-gripped when it comes to sharing online services with other platforms. They've only recently been allowing cross-platform multiplayer on games like Fortnite, Rocket League and the free-to-play Dauntless - as well as the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. And if you have the same game on, say, PS4 and Xbox One, don't even think about transferring your save file between the two platforms.

At least, according to Jason Schreier of Kotaku, until Destiny 2 comes out.

Jason is about as reputable a video game journalist and source as they come, and has broken numerous major news stories and leaks. While, obviously, Sony has yet to comment as we write this, chances are high that this is right on the money.

Essentially, this means that if you play Destiny 2 on any other platform - PS4, Xbox One, or PC - you'll be able to transfer your Guardian between the two. This will especially come in handy if you're looking to jump onto Google Stadia, as today Google announced that the game (and all it's expansions and more) will be included with the Stadia Pro subscription. service. That means no starting all over with a new character.

If you've ever played Destiny 2, you know what a pain that is.

What hasn't been confirmed, as far as we know, is that cross-platform play is coming to the PS4 as well. You may be able to keep your character, but if you want to play with friends, you may still have to be on the same platform. Unless they announce something just as I send this story in. Which sounds like something that would happen to me, now that I think about it.

We'll keep you updated if and when Sony announces this officially.

