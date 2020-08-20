BTR Microboy’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In a conversation of battle royale games on the mobile platform, one of the first names that comes up is PUBG Mobile. This title is extremely popular among the masses and has set the tone for the rise of the esports scene.

Bigetron RA is one of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the Southeast Asian circuit. BTR Microboy is the part of the roster, and in this article, we look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BTR Microboy’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 551571784, and his IGN is BTRXMicroboy.

BTR Microboy’s stats

His stats in squads

In the ongoing season, he has played 128 squad matches and won 31 of them, which roughly translates to a win rate of 24.2%. He is placed in the Crown II tier, and has also notched 698 kills for a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 5.45.

He hasn’t played solo or duo matches in the present season.

His tier overview in the ongoing season

His Achievements

He is a key member of Bigetron’s roster. Here are some of his major achievements:

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals 2019

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 Indonesia Finals

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 Indonesia League

2nd place finish at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 Southeast Asia

His settings

You can watch the video below to view his settings:

His YouTube channel

BTR Microboy started creating PUBG Mobile content on his YouTube channel over one-and-a-half years ago. He has garnered 315k subscribers, and also has 28 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

BTR Microboy is active on Facebook and Instagram, and also streams regularly on the former.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here