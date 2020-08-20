BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, setup and more

The meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile has set the tone for a healthy competitive scene as well as content creation. Bigetron RA is a famous and prominent PUBG Mobile team in the Southeast Asian circuit. Recently, they put up a stellar performance at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Zero and clinched the title.

BTR Ryzen plays the role of an attacker for the team. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID

BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5178789962 and his IGN is BTRXRyzen.

BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile Stats

In the ongoing season, he has played 80 matches and has won in 20 of them with an impressive win rate of 25%. He has notched 583 kills with a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 7.29. BTR Ryzen hasn’t played any solo or duo matches in the present season. He is currently in the Ace tier of the Squad mode.

His tiers in the ongoing season

His achievements

Ryzen has been an essential part of the team and won several events with Bigetron RA. Here are some of his significant achievements:

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals 2019

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season Zero: East

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia; and more

His setup

Device: iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB)

Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight S

Webcam: Logitech C922 Pro Stream

His YouTube channel

He started creating PUBG Mobile content over two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to February 2018. Ryzen currently also has over 82 million views combined.

His Social Media accounts

He is active on his Instagram and Facebook.

