BTR Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, setup and more

The popularity of PUBG Mobile has witnessed a meteoric rise, which has facilitated the growth of the esports scene and content creation. Bigetron RA is one of the most popular and prominent teams in the Southeast Asian circuit. The team recently won the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero.

Made Bagas Pramudita, popularly known by his in-game alias BTR Zuxxy, is the IGL of Bigetron, and in this article, we will talk about his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

BTR Zuxxy’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 542761123, and his IGN is BTRXZuxxy.

BTR Zuxxy’s stats

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, BTR Zuxxy has played 110 squad matches and won 33 of them, which translates to an impressive win rate of 30%. He has also finished in the top ten 59 times.

BTR Zuxxy’s rank

He has also notched 768 kills with a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.98, which means roughly seven kills per match. He hasn’t played any solo or duo matches in the present season to date. He is in the Crown II tier in Season 14.

In the previous season, he had played close to 297 matches and won 54 of them. He maintained a splendid K/D ratio of 6.91.

His Device

BTR Zuxxy uses an iPhone XS MAX to play PUBG Mobile.

Achievements

Zuxxy has been a crucial part of the team has won several events. Here are a few of his notable achievements.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero. He finished third in terms of the number of kills.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals 2019. Zuxxy was the MVP of the tournament.

2nd place at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019.

2nd place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 Southeast Asia.

His YouTube channel

His YouTube channel is named ZuxxyGaming, and he started making content related to PUBG Mobile around two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to August 2018. He has amassed over 1.28 million subscribers, and also has over 87 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Zuxxy is active on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

You can click here to visit his Facebook account.

You can click here to visit his Instagram account.