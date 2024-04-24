Bullet Echo India: Release date, platform, and more

A product of a collaboration between well-known mobile game developers Krafton and ZeptoLab, Bullet Echo India had a soft launch on April 4, 2024. Since then, the title has been in the Google Play Store's top Free, Action, and New categories. BEI is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter mobile game with impressive Indian-localized mechanics and visuals.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about this fresh battle royale title.

Krafton and ZeptoLab officially announce Bullet Echo India launch

Krafton India and ZeptoLab announced the official release of Bullet Echo India on April 23, 2024, observing the success of its soft launch, which took place earlier in the month.

The title is a top-down shooter mobile game specially created for the Indian audience and offers a gripping experience. Since it has a battle royale-style mechanic, you can gather your squad, strategize, and face off opponents in action-packed combat and must emerge as the last team standing to be the champion.

The title also has three Indian-themed hero skins that feature elements of the nation's popular culture and history: Maharani Sparkle, Dancer Mirage, and Raja Slayer. Moreover, joining hands with BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), it features BGMI skins for the hero Stalker.

The developer has also planned to frequently release updates and events themed around Indian festivals to keep the game interesting.

The game's growing popularity also gained attention from many creators in the Indian gaming industry. This includes a popular creator, Thug, who has decided to regularly release content related to the title on his YouTube channel.

Seeing the success of the title's soft launch, Anuj Sahani, a member of Krafton India, shared his thoughts during the official launch of the title:

"We are thrilled by the response to Bullet Echo India since its soft launch earlier this month; the positive response from players and the rankings are a testament to KRAFTON's deep understanding of Indian gamers' preferences. This game represents a breakthrough, not only for its innovative gameplay but also for the significant contribution of women developers on our team. Their talent and dedication have truly set a new standard in the industry.”

How to install Bullet Echo India on Android or iOS devices?

Here is the step-by-step guide to installing the new title from different platforms:

For Android devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Step 2: Search Bullet Echo India on the search bar and find the original title.

Step 3: Click the Install button and wait for the installation to finish.

Finishing these steps will install the new title on your Android device.

For iOS devices:

Step 1: Open the App Store on your device.

Step 2: Search Bullet Echo India on the search bar and find the official title.

Step 3: Click the Install button and wait for the installation to complete.

Completing these procedures will install the fresh title on your device.