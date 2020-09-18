Bully 2: What happened to Rockstar's sequel of the cult classic?

Rockstar Games has, over the years, delivered cultural landmarks in not just gaming, but in all of entertainment. The GTA franchise has been a commercial juggernaut, but what about its high-school brethren, Bully?

Bully is one of the most celebrated games by Rockstar, albeit, not as monumental a financial or critical success like GTA, but a deeply beloved classic nonetheless. Released originally for the PS2, Bully made its way over to PC with a remastered edition called 'Bully: Scholarship Edition'.The game is also available on Android and iOS devices.

The internet was rife with conversations and rumours surrounding Bully 2 and that Rockstar had apparently already begun development on the game.

However, as the gaming community would later find out, the game had been sadly cancelled by Rockstar, and its fate is up in the air at the moment.

Bully 2: What happened to the game?

Some time after the release of Red Dead Redemption II, its success led many to believe that Rockstar would want to follow up on the momentum and release another title in quick succession.

GTA VI was ruled out as a possibility, given the size and scale of the game, and the time it needs in development. However, Bully 2 seemed like the best fit for Rockstar to revive an old franchise and satisfy the huge demand for it.

Advertisement

According to a lot of reports, Dan Houser (co-founder of Rockstar and writer of GTA and Red Dead Redemption) and his team had finished work on the script as early as 2008.

The development at Rockstar New England had reached the level of a "playable demo", but by the time the end of 2013 rolled around, all development was ceased on the game.

Due to issues related to lack of direction for the story and a several other reasons, Bully 2 had ceased development. Perhaps Rockstar can go back to the game later, but work would probably have to begin from scratch yet again.