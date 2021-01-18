Call of Duty Black Ops - AK74u "World Champ" PogChamp blueprint: How to acquire

The AK74u World Champ blueprint with "PogChamp" engraved is available for players in the Striking Distance variety bundle from the Call of Duty in-game store.

The Striking Distance variety bundle costs 1,000 Call of Duty points and is available exclusively in the Black Ops titles and Warzone. The bundle consists of three items, namely:

The Epic-rated POW emblem

The Epic-rated Ultimate Takedown finishing Move

The Legendary-rated World Champ AK74u SMG

Additionally, the World Champ AK74u SMG comes with POGCHAMP engraved on the magazine. Fans has loved the addition and are more than willing to shell out the 1,000 Call of Duty points necessary to purchase the Striking Distance variety bundle.

AK74u World Champ POGCHAMP in Call of Duty: Black Ops and Warzone

The AK74u World Champ not only has an incredibly sleek and stylish design but is also extremely lethal when it comes to spraying out damage. Additionally, the SMG boasts of an extremely low recoil rate accompanied by an extremely high fire rate. This makes the AK74u World Champ one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Black Ops or Warzone.

The added POGCHAMP engraving by Treyarch is an added incentive for players. The franchise has been known for implementing real-world references to garner a positive reception from fans. The same can be found in the Coffin Dance Easter Egg present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode.

Here's how the fans have reacted to it:

"Pog" all the way

A player's favorite meme reference in their favorite game can often have a similar reaction. It is safe to say that Treyarch's attempt at garnering a positive reception from fans is certainly working.

Although u/Tvgaming0fficial24 wishes it was a shotgun, fans are still excited about the popular meme reference being made. Many players might have expected a similar reference on an assault rifle or a sniper rifle. However, the reference being made is a huge "pogchamp" moment for the community.

Twitch might have banned POGCHAMP, but it'll live on forever in the community

Despite the PogChamp emote being banned from Twitch, fans cannot seem to get enough of the popular reference. With Treyarch providing additional in-game references to the popular meme, Call of Duty fans couldn't be any happier.