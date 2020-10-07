Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Beta release dates, available game modes and more

The Call of Duty franchise, as an annual franchise, has seen somewhat of a resurgence in the past couple of years. With the roaring success of Modern Warfare and it being hailed as the best Call of Duty game in years, Black Ops: Cold War certainly has a lot of momentum to ride on.

The continued popularity of Warzone has also ensured that that Call of Duty remains in the collective consciousness of the gaming community. With Treyarch returning to the Cold War with a familiar setting and characters, fans of the Call of Duty franchise are extremely excited.

With the misguided decision to remove the single-player campaign entirely in Black Ops 4, Treyarch is choosing to rectify that error this time around. While the campaign has the fanbase excited, it is the Multiplayer that has the internet buzzing.

After a successful Alpha run, Activision is now making the Beta for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War available over the weekend.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta release dates and more

PS4 players will have early access to the Beta as Activision are choosing to roll it out over multiple weekends.

There are two weekends of the Black Ops Cold War Beta. Each “weekend” is scheduled to last a total of four days, with both play periods scheduled to begin on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PDT and ending on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Weekend One (October 8 – October 12): PlayStation 4 Exclusive

The first Beta weekend is exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners and is scheduled to run from October 8 to October 12.

Early Access: Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9 are available to players who pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War digitally on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Open Beta: The rest of the Beta period – Saturday, October 10, to Monday, October 12 – is free to all PlayStation 4 owners.

Weekend Two

The second Beta weekend is available on all three platforms and is scheduled to run from October 15 to October 19. Crossplay will be active allowing players to party up with friends and the greater community.

PlayStation 4: Regardless of whether players digitally pre-ordered the game or not, Weekend 2 is a free Open Beta for all PlayStation 4 owners.

Xbox and PC Early Access: Those who pre-ordered the game digitally on Xbox One, Xbox Series X or PC via Blizzard Battle.net can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, October 15 and on Friday, October 16. Xbox Live Gold is required for Xbox players, and PC players are required to have a Battle.net account.

Xbox and PC Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from October 17 to October 19, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of pre-order status. Now, everyone in the Call of Duty community can hop on and play together.

(Source: Activision)