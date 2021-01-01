Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War crashing on Xbox Series X: Here is how players can fix it

Many players recently reported that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was repeatedly crashing on the new Xbox Series X. Players went berserk when the patch launched by Activision didn't address the issue.

How to stop Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from crashing on the Xbox Series X

Treyarch confirms they are aware of the Xbox Series X crashing issues in Black Ops Cold War. https://t.co/ezeW7Kzv56 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 24, 2020

While the problem seems big, the fix to the problem is pretty simple. Players will need to turn off ray tracing on their consoles for this fix to work.

This crash has a few telltale signs, though. Before the game crashes, players will notice a drop in the frame rates in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, followed by the controller not vibrating when bullets are fired.

If players spot this, then they should prepare themselves for the inevitable. The game will crash. However, there's a way to get out of this.

Players need to press and hold the Xbox button on their controller. Doing this will bring up the power menu. Players then need to exit the menu by pressing the B button on their controller. This should exit the menu and fix the issue.

Alternatively, some users reported that this issue was caused when players had the party chat overlay enabled in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Disabling the party chat overlay in some cases has caused the frame rate to stop stuttering, and it's also prevented the game from crashing.

This crash issue has been around for a while in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. People have been complaining about it since November. Some users have also reported that the issue has killed their console.

If the fixes mentioned above work like they're supposed to work, players should enjoy the game without having to worry about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War crashing on them out of the blue.