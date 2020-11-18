Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War complete mission list

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the most recent game in the entire franchise, and it's absolutely amazing.

Although off to a slightly rocky start, given the size of the game, it comes packed with an insane list of missions and excellent graphics. Most players are always curious about what the missions might be in the game and how they pace out with the entire storyline, so here's the list of all the primary missions the game has to offer. No spoilers ahead!

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War mission list

#1 Nowhere Left to Run

Image via Activision

In the opening mission, the players meet Woods and Adler in a bar where they plan on capturing Qasim, an informant who knows the location of Arash.

#2 Fracture Jaw

Image via Activision

In this mission, the player heads out to an enemy driven village to locate Soviet presence. Land and air combat is involved here. Also, it's worth noting that in this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War mission, Frank Woods is seemingly absent throughout.

Advertisement

#3 Brick in the wall

Image via Activision

This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War mission name could be a tribute to the song of the same name by Pink Floyd. But anyway, the player travels to Germany, following Volkov, where they come in contact with Greta, Adler, and Lazar while chasing him.

#4 Redlight, Greenlight

Image via Activision

This is a complete recon mission which the player carries out with a returning Frank Woods. They scout out a massive Soviet base that hides many shocking secrets.

#5 Echoes of a Cold war

Image via Activision

The player follows Woods to an abandoned radio complex in this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War mission. The two soldiers come across Soviet forces and something more sinister as well.

Advertisement

#6 Desperate Measures

Image via Activision

This is one of the stealth-based missions in the game where Adler, Bell, and Belikov must silently sneak out and gain access to a Soviet bunker.

#7 End of the line

Image via Activision

This mission is a point of no return. Players won't have access to the evidence board after they start this mission. So, it's recommended that they clear all side missions and optional objectives before attempting the mission in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Here, Adler, Bell, Lazar, and Park close in on Perseus and need to clear waves of enemies to get to him.

#8 Break on through

Image via Activision

In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War mission, the pursuit of Volkov continues in Germany alongside Greta, Lazar, and Adler.

#9 Identity Crisis

Image via Activision

Bell must make a choice here in this mission, and based on the choice, the ending of the game is decided.

Advertisement

#10 The Final Countdown

Image via Activision

This is one of the potential endings to the game. If Bell makes the appropriate choice in the previous mission, they get to face off against Perseus and prevent the world's destruction.

#11 Ashes to Ashes

Image via Activision

This ending in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War again depends upon the choice that Bell makes. The mission is all about revenge.

And with that, the list of missions in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War come to an end. There aren't any spoilers involved, so players can still enjoy the game to the fullest.