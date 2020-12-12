Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Roadmap: 8 Multiplayer maps, new levels, and much more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is preparing for the launch of season one on 16th December, along with a bunch of new additions to the game.

With the new Gunfight game mode making its way into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, season one presents four dedicated new maps for the game mode. These four maps are:

Game Show

ICBM

KGB

U-Bahn

Apart from these four maps, the 6v6 player mode is also getting three new maps in season one. These three maps include some of the classic Black ops maps, such as:

Raid

Pines

Nuketown '84 Holiday

The Fireteam game mode is also getting a new map along with the release of season one in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Based in the Ural Plans, the Sanatorium is based around a hotel.

Advertisement

Here's everything that fans needs to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One

Apart from a total of eight new maps across different game modes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players will also be greeted by five new weapons in the game. These weapons are:

MAC 10 (SMG)

Groza (AR)

Streetsweeper (Shotgun)

Sledgehammer (Melee)

Wakizashi (Melee)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also set to welcome three new operators into the game. However, the launch of season one will only see the introduction of Stitch, a Russian Warsaw Pact member. The other two, Bulldozer and Zeyna, will have to wait, as the two NATO operators are scheduled to be released later in Season one.

To top it all, Treyarch is bringing in a total of six, yes, SIX new game modes into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. These game modes are:

Gunfight

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms

Dropkick

Cranked

Jingle Hells

With so many new additions coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War along with the release of season one on 16th December, players have a lot to look forward to. From going into a 12v12 match, to jumping into a holiday-themed round of Jingle Hells, Treyarch is coming out with a huge update for the holiday season.