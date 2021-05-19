Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded adds two new weapons to game

As Call of Duty fans gear up for Black Ops Cold War's mid-season update, developer Treyarch has taken the liberty to share more details regarding the new weapons that will be added to the game.

The first weapon has been confirmed as a launch week item, while the second will be drip-fed over the remainder of Black Ops Cold War Season 3.

Black Ops Cold War Reloaded to get two new mid-season weapons

The new machine pistol AMP63 coming to Black Ops Cold War (Image via Treyarch)

The two new weapons added in the mid-season update are a Baseball Bat and the AMP63 Machine Pistol.

The bat will launch exclusively in Black Ops Cold War for Season 3 and join the Warzone arsenal in Season 4. The AMP63 will come to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone later this season.

Treyarch has shared the following notes regarding the new weapons and their intended playstyles.

Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week)

A classic bruiser’s weapon of war, and Black Ops Cold War’s newest addition for one-hit melee fans, the Baseball Bat is what you want when the enemy has you in a pickle. Whether it’s against the undead hordes in Zombies or enemy Operators in Multiplayer, using the Baseball Bat could mean the difference between sitting on your squad’s bench or becoming its MVP.

AMP63: Pistol (In-Season)

Slotting in as the fourth sidearm in Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal, this personal defense weapon is a cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG. Expect this weapon to output high amounts of damage in a short period of time thanks to its full-auto nature, which makes it highly effective in close quarters.

Unlock criteria:

Complete an in-game challenge to obtain the free base weapon.

Purchase a bundle with a Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

While the AMP-63 is still a few weeks from release, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded is set to launch on May 20th, 2021.

