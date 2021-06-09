Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 4 teaser trailer breakdown

As season 3 draws to a close for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has released a fresh teaser looking into the overarching narrative that will be the foundation for Season 4.

Featuring Perseus member Stitch and a chaotic scene involving Adler's abduction, the minute-long teaser sheds some light on what players can expect from Warzone and Black Ops Cold War's Season 4. Here's a detailed breakdown of the trailer that was posted on Treyarch's Twitter page.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 teaser hints at numbers program from earlier Black Ops games

"All the pieces are in play. Make the call."



Following Adler's extraction by Woods and his team, Stitch’s master plan for the Verdansk test subjects faces a new challenge. pic.twitter.com/VEwz2R5qjL — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 8, 2021

The teaser, which also serves as the outro cinematic for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3, confirms that Adler was successfully rescued by Frank Woods' team, but that that may have been just what the enemies wanted.

Stating that "the Verdansk test subjects are in place," Stitch, Wraith, and Knight seem poised to begin the next stage of their plan. This could be in reference to the numbers program that formed the backbone of the early Black Ops game campaigns.

Subtly sowing the seeds that Adler may be a sleeper agent, Stitch mentions that satellites are interfering with their signal. It is presumed that Stitch's Season 4 efforts could be to take down these satellites to broadcast a signal to his sleeper agents.

The teaser comes just two days before Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4's official reveal, which will be taking place on Thursday, June 10, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. Players can watch it on the Summer Game Fest stream on YouTube.

The speculated release date for Season 4 has been June 16th, although no official confirmation has been given by Treyarch, Raven Software or Activision as of yet.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod