Since the Indian government announced its move to ban 118 apps with Chinese links, including PUBG Mobile, the beloved battle royale game, the Indian mobile gaming industry has suffered shock waves of surprise and disappointment. However, COD Mobile, one of the biggest competitors to PUBG Mobile, is safe from the ban, so far.

But the ban has made fans of COD Mobile nervous. If the game also has any links to China, it might be the next app to get banned.

In this article, we investigate the origin of COD Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile country of origin: Is COD Mobile a Chinese game?

COD Mobile (Image credits: VentureBeat)

COD Mobile is part of the Call of Duty franchise, which was designed and developed by Activision for the PC platform. Activision is a video game publishing company based in California, USA.

However, when Activision wanted to get a mobile version of Call of Duty developed, they gave that contract to TiMi Studios, which is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings, a well-known Chinese company that also publishes PUBG Mobile.

So is COD Mobile a Chinese app?

In a simple answer, COD Mobile cannot be considered a Chinese app, despite having been developed by TiMi Studios. The Indian government has banned several Chinese apps over the concern of protecting user data and privacy of Indian citizens.

Since COD is officially published and controlled by Activision, based in the US, as well as Garena, based in Singapore, this privacy concern is non-existent when it comes to COD Mobile.

So, fans of this title can rest knowing that their favourite multiplayer shooting game is safe for now, and has no substantial Chinese connection to come under fire from the Indian government.